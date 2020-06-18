On Sunday, June 14, the Lake Placid Elks Lodge celebrated along with all of America to observe “Flag Day.”
For more than 200 years, the Stars and Stripes represent liberty, justice and the rule of law. Congress, by joint resolution approved Aug. 3, 1949, designated June 14 of each year as “Flag Day” and requested that the President issue an annual proclamation calling for its observance and for the display of the flag of the United States on all federal government buildings.
Congress requested, by joint resolution approved June 9, 1966, as amended (80 Stat. 194), that the President issue annually a proclamation designating the week in which June 14 occurs as “National Flag Week” and calling on all citizens of the United States to display the flag during that week.
Recently, our nation has come together to respond to the coronavirus pandemic as our flag reminds us of the courage, drive and loyalty which defines the American spirit. Our Star-Spangled Banner serves as an everlasting remembrance of the sacrifices heroes of every generation have made in conflicts from the Revolutionary War to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Our flags remind that we never forget the sacrifices our men and women in uniform have made to defend our liberty and way of life.
This year, is has been a reminder for the Benevolent Protective Order of the Elks as every Elks Lodge waves Old Glory to brave Americans and now even risk to their own personal health and well-being. The Grand Lodge of the Order adopted mandatory observance of the occasion by every Lodge in 1911, and that requirement continues to this day.
The Elks prompted President Woodrow Wilson to recognize the Order’s observance of Flag Day for its patriotic expression. But it was not until 1949 when President Harry Truman, himself a member of the Elks, made the proclamation that Flag Day would be a day of national observance for the symbol of our country.
Now our country honors our healthcare professionals as treat and care for those sickened by the virus, and countless American patriots have provided critical goods and services to their fellow citizens in these uncertain times. These dedicated individuals have risen to the challenge, meeting the virus on the frontlines with the same conviction and unwavering determination that has empowered our nation to overcome previous trials. Just as we prevailed in those struggles, we will emerge victorious against this new enemy and again raise our flag in triumph.
The American flag represents the unity of our country and its people. No matter what may divide us, Old Glory should be respected and cherished, as a symbol of all that makes America the greatest country in the world. As we honor our beautiful flag on this day and throughout this week, let us vow never to forget the tremendous sacrifices made by patriots from generation to generation to ensure that the red, white and blue continues to fly high and free. Today, and every day going forward.
Lake Placid Elks Lodge is proud to join my fellow Americans in standing tall and saluting our great American flag and personally to our community first responders, health care workers and all community all volunteers helping one another in the Highlands County.