LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club met on Dec. 8 at the Meadowlake gazebo to make Christmas arrangements for the Lake Placid Health Care Center. Our creative members that were making the lovely arrangements were Marian Chambers, Joyce Miles, Laura Krumm, Jennifer Marsh and Karen Denning. Incidentally, the plastic curtains were pulled to keep the ladies a bit warmer and they completed the project in 34 minutes (record time).
“Thanks to all who gave their time and expertise in creating the lovely arrangements to give holiday cheer to the residents,” the Club said.