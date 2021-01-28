LAKE PLACID — On a beautiful Jan. 20 afternoon, 11 members of the Lake Placid Garden Club gathered together to mount staghorn fern pups. It was a fun afternoon and 30 pups were mounted using different materials of various sizes. After several weeks of tender loving care, the pups will be sold at the plant sale on March 6.
“A big thank you to Joe and Ernie Bell for allowing us to invade their paradise,” the club said. The workers included: Ray Adelman, Ernie Bell, Fran Bomberger, Wynelle Conley, Karen Denning, Sharon Diaz, Janet Earnshaw, Mary Flummer, Jennifer Marsh, Marcia Price and Agnes Smith — thank you for helping.
Come one, come all to the plant sale on March 6 at the Journal Plaza on Main Avenue in Lake Placid.