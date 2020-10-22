LAKE PLACID — On Oct. 13 at 9 a.m. Lake Placid Garden Club volunteers (Joyce Miles, Jennifer Marsh, Pat Reiser, Cheryl Jonovic, Sandy Rosch, Karen Denning and Marian Chambers, coordinator) met at the Meadow Lake gazebo.
The Club made 18 floral arrangements from their yard cuttings and delivered them to residents of the Lake Placid Health Care Center. Garden therapy normally meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Lake Placid Health Care Center meeting room. The arrangements were delivered to the residents who gave many ‘thank yous’ to the Lake Placid Garden Club volunteers who design these beautiful arrangements each month.
10th annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour
LAKE PLACID — Make plans now to attend the Lake Placid Garden Club’s 10th annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Several beautifully decorated homes and meticulously maintained gardens are featured in the tour. If you choose, bring an ornament to add to our “Giving Tree” located at the Holiday Café and it will be donated to a needy family in time for Christmas. The Holiday Café will be open at 11:30 a.m. and is located at the Masonic Lodge, 103 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid, and will be offering complimentary refreshments and several unique gift items. Tickets are available for a $15 donation. This event is COVID-19 compliant, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. For more information, call Julie at 702-994-9739 or Brenda at 561-201-2130. Proceeds are to benefit the local youth providing scholarships, camperships and sponsorships.