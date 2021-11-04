LAKE PLACID — The GFWC Lake Placid Woman’s Club held a chicken dinner fundraiser on Oct. 27, which consisted of barbecue half chicken, green beans, slaw and a roll. With some help from Frank Hartzell and the gang at Hartzell’s, the Woman’s Club made-up 333 delicious dinners, with the proceeds going towards local community service projects and student scholarships.
LP Woman's Club holds chicken dinner fundraiser
A Moody
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today