LAKE PLACID — The GFWC Lake Placid Woman’s Club held a chicken dinner fundraiser on Oct. 27, which consisted of barbecue half chicken, green beans, slaw and a roll. With some help from Frank Hartzell and the gang at Hartzell’s, the Woman’s Club made-up 333 delicious dinners, with the proceeds going towards local community service projects and student scholarships.

Recommended for you