LAKE PLACID —This time of year, it seems like there’s one rummage sale after the next. Some are to just reduce the amount of ‘stuff’ laying around the house. Some are to settle an estate. Others are to come up with some extra cash for a vacation or whatever. Well, the ladies at the Lake Placid Woman’s Club hold their annual sale for an entirely different reason — to help charities.
So, on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24th and 25, members of the Woman’s Club were on hand at their clubhouse at 10 N. Main Avenue to meet and greet visitors to the rummage sale. They were all wearing their pink club shirts. While a crowd of people browsed around at the tables full of purses, jewelry, clothing, household items, toys, and other things, the smell of fresh baked goods drew others into the kitchen.
Paula Fabik, who was one of the event co-chairpersons, along with Sherry Bowie, said “This is the best one yet.” She was proud to report that the items were all donated for the sale by club members starting back in September. Fabik said it was also her job to do the pricing. Some of the more expensive looking items, she posted on-line and sold them prior to the sale itself. She said she had a lot of response doing so.
Meanwhile, LPWC President, Sally Kinsey, said the club uses the revenue from its rummage sale for scholarships, the Humane Society, military veterans, and conservation causes. This year the clubs world-wide are helping ‘Operation Smile’ where doctors, dentists, and staff volunteer to perform surgeries on children with deformities of the mouth.
Kinsey also reported that the Greater Foundation of Woman’s Clubs is the largest and oldest woman’s club in the world, starting back in 1928. The Lake Placid club has 114 members, and meets for a luncheon on the third Thursday of the month. You can call Kinsey at 863-243-3576 for more information.
One of those people who just can’t stay away from rummage sales is Janet Earnshaw. She’s retired from Motorola after working in Plantation, Florida for 32 years. For the past seven years she’s lived in Lake Placid and likes to go around looking for bargains. Some of the jewelry at the sale caught her eye.
If you know a member of the Lake Placid Woman’s Club, be sure to thank her for what their club does for the charities in the area and around the world.