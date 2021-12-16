LAKE PLACID — “A Charlie Brown Christmas” parade lit the streets of uptown Lake Placid on Saturday and filled the night with the sounds of carols coming from floats. After a much shorter parade last year, this parade resembled pre-COVID-19 participation. The parade ended with a special entrance from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Grand Marshal Bob Larson and his wife Darlene led the parade from Dal Hall Boulevard in a sporty convertible Mustang. Immediately following them were the Lake Placid High School JROTC presenting the colors. Cadences were called by a cadet while they marched in their battle dress uniforms under the supervision of U.S. Army First Sgt. Alix Jolicouer and Major Michael Bryant.
The Lake Placid High School color guard twirled lighted giant lollipops to the marching band beat.
Mayor John Holbrook and his wife Marge rode atop a classy Thunderbird convertible and wished the spectators a Merry Christmas.
As is tradition, AdventHealth “rode” a train float and Toby’s Clown Foundation was as colorfully lit as the clowns were colorfully dressed. Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies and K-9s marched with Sheriff Paul Blackman.
First responder vehicles from Lake Placid Police Department to local volunteer fire departments and Highlands County Fire Rescue ran their lights and at times their sirens.
Many civic groups and various clubs walked or rode on floats, some traveled on decorated golf carts. Classic trucks and muscle cars got in on the Christmas spirit as part of the caravan. It wouldn’t be a Florida Christmas parade without the decorated pontoon boats and ATVs.
Besides the fire trucks, perhaps the loudest entry was the Highway Park Christmas in the Park lifted pickup with lighted wheels and a massive sound system. Christmas in the Park elves handed out treats to the youngsters lining the route. Beauty queens to LPHS’ football team, fitness buffs to Girl Scouts, the parade had something for everyone.
Many local churches had floats that depicted manger scenes and shared scripture. Many church members walked and handed out candy, key chains and print outs with the Biblical meaning of Christmas.
Santa and Mrs. Claus, also known as Steve and Gini Shevick, arrival near the end of the parade was a wild one. Traditionally, the jolly couple rode on the fire truck and waved. Perhaps it was their absence in last year’s parade due to illness but they really outdid themselves this year. Instead of being led by eight reindeer, this year the Claus’ were led by a “Hog.” Mrs. Claus, wearing black leather pants and boots with a traditional red and white fuzzy top and Santa hat rode a Harley Davidson trike while she pulled Santa in a modified sleigh. It was evident from their smiles, the couple were thoroughly enjoying their new and improved mode of transportation.
The horseback riders and horse and buggy closed out the parade.