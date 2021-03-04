LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid resident Dave Colwin knew he had a gift for art since he was in the second grade. He self-taught himself to do pencil drawings and to paint. It did not take long for others to discover his talent.
When he was in junior high school he was actually recruited to attend Arsonel Tech in Indianapolis, Ind. Although it was a general high school they sponsored an advanced art academy and invited Colwin to enroll there. He did and today at 76 years of age he has pencil drawn and painted over 1,000 pieces of art.
“I started with pencil drawing and made some extra income when I was a parachute rigger in the Army 82nd at Fort Bragg, NC. Fellow soldiers would ask me to do drawings for them to send home to their families,” said Colwin. As an aside he said that he packed parachutes and to graduate you had to do a jump with the last parachute you packed. Tongue in cheek he said, “Never had a complaint.”
His favorite two subjects are portraits and seascapes. He can take a photo of a child, a ship or just about anything else and paint it to appear exactly as the photo. His favorite painting to date is of a zebra. It took him 10 hours to finish.
One morning Colwin was having breakfast at the former Alumni Grill in Lake Placid. “Seven cowboys came in wearing their 10-gallon hats and they looked like they had just come from a round-up. They intrigued me so I took a photo of them around the breakfast table. When I told them I was an artist and what I planned to do with the photos they said they wanted copies “When they saw my final painting, they and their relatives ordered prints,” said Colwin.
A Catholic Church in Greenwood, Ind., learned of his expertise. They sent him a photo of Pope Benedict XVI and the former Archbishop Daniel M. Buechlein of Indianapolis. They commissioned him to do a 3-foot by 4-foot painting of the photos to be displayed in foyer of the church.
Colwin did not know that his painting talent could help him make a good catch. No, not largemouth bass but a wife. “That’s how I caught my wife Judy 13 years ago. She met me, was impressed with my talent and commissioned me to do a painting of her with her son Ben and daughter Lisa. Judy commented, “And he charged me for it, too.”
Colwin sells his work and will join 10 other artists at an artist show, “Art in the Garden” Saturday, April 17, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Ibanez Lawn & Gardens 482 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid.
If any reader wants to commission Colwin to do a painting or pencil drawing from a favorite photo you will need a clear photo and he will give a quote based on the size desired and the number of people in the photo. You can call Colwin at 317-697-2716 or e-mail him at artshoppe101@aol.com. You can also view some of his past work at artshoppe101/art pal.