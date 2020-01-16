LAKE PLACID — Allan and Marlene Burns are snowbirds who winter in their 5th wheel at a campground in Sebring so they can be close to their son. Their summers are spent in Williamsburg, Iowa. But when they’re in Highlands County they find themselves out and about.
Marlene Burns spotted an announcement in the Highlands News-Sun promoting a rummage sale at the Lake Placid Woman’s Club in downtown Lake Placid. She says, “I believe in charitable giving. Organizations like the Woman’s Club need help. This is my way of contributing.” She said this as she browsed through the rows of women’s tops on racks outside the Woman’s Club. She found several that were a perfect fit.
The event was the annual fundraiser rummage sale to raise money for many local charities. It was the work of the LP Woman’s Club Juniors. Club president Joanne Schiefer was proud of all the items that were donated for the sale. In addition to displays out on the front lawn, the clubhouse was filled with treasures that people can’t live without.
Held on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 10th and 11th, there was something for everyone. Items varied from clothing, to small appliances, to purses, to all kinds of stuff. The prices were right too: most clothing was just $1.00 each — an almost new toaster was only $3. Many of the items were brand new with their original price labels on them. Allan Burns couldn’t walk away without buying a new in-the-box pizza oven.
Club member, Meghan Barlaug, was in control of the cash box. She is a graduate of South Florida State College. Her associate degree is in business management. So, it was natural that she handle the money.
Schiefer said that the proceeds will go to help different projects around town. The Juniors have 32 members, age 18 and up. Actually, there are three distinct branches of the Lake Placid Woman’s Club. There’s also the ‘Generals’, and the high school age Juniorettes. Schiefer’s Juniors meet at the clubhouse every third Thursday of the month at 5:45 p.m.
Here’s the ‘Who We Are’ of the Woman’s Club: Women who are dedicated volunteers working locally to create global change. We are mothers and daughters, business and community leaders, and women of diverse interests, talents, and backgrounds — all united by a dedication to community improvement through volunteer service.
Want to join? Call Joanne Schiefer at 571-214-9143. She’ll help you come on board too.