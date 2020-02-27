Folk music is a genre characterized by the retelling of stories in song form. Often, only acoustic instruments accompany a folk singer but you might also hear spoons, hand-clapping, knee-slapping, and foot-stomping carrying the tune. If you recognize The Kingston Trio, Woody Guthrie, or Kris Kristofferson, then you know a couple of folk singers.
Traditional folk singers such as Zora Neale Hurston and Bob Dylan used their songs to pass down cultural traditions and experiences to younger generations.
Traditional folk artists also used their music to sway political and social climates. For instance, Woody Guthrie wrote “This Land is Your Land” to emphasize all the great things about America while pointing out that those things belong to all people of the country, not just the social elite. Supposedly, he did this in response to Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America,” which is another patriotic folk song inspired by war-time sentiments.
There are countless folk singers, songwriters, and songs floating about in the musical world. We are lucky enough to have a musician of this genre, Bob Lusk, from Fort Pierce, as the star performer for The Sebring Friends of the Library Spring Concert. “Like the minstrels of old, he performs songs that weave a tale of people’s history. His songs also reflect a strong social conscience and a lifetime of working for peace, justice, and social action.” Bob’s website, boblusk.net, features information about the songs he sings as well as a link to his blog where you can enjoy videos of his performances.
Lusk has many specialties, but his library program features historic and regional folk songs of Florida. Themes are Pioneer Settlement, Building of the Railroads, Ships and the Sea, Cracker Cowmen, Florida Floods, Agriculture, and Ecology. Songs and tunes from the Spanish, French Huegenot, Native American, African American, Caribbean, Celtic, and Cracker culture.
The Sebring Friends of the Library has hired Bob Lusk to perform a free concert. The concert will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020; doors will open at 1:30 p.m. to begin seating the audience. Everyone is welcome, and did I mention there is no cost?
In the past, concerts sponsored by “The Friends” were hosted at the Sebring Public Library, but this year the venue is the Jack Stroup Civic Center, 355 W. Center Ave., in Sebring. For more information, please call or stop by the Sebring Public Library. 319 W. Center Ave., Sebring, FL 33870. 863-402-6716.