It’s Mailbox Improvement Week, May 21-27, so spruce up those mail receptacles. The U.S. Postal Service is asking homeowners to make improvements to better their community.

CENTRAL/SOUTHWEST FLORIDA – The U.S. Postal Service is asking all homeowners to inspect and repair their mailboxes during Mailbox Improvement Week, May 21–27, said Florida 2 District Manager Richie Fermo.

“Repairing suburban and rural mailboxes improves the appearance of our community and makes delivering and receiving mail safer for our carriers and customers,” Fermo said.

