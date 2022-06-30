SEBRING — “Growing up how I did, I never thought I would be in and out of jails and institutions,” said Laura Lind, a 2000 graduate of Sebring High School who has been to prison twice in 11 years.
“So, I am grateful that the sheriff’s department has decided to implement something like this,” said Lind, soon to be 40. “I’m happy that, hopefully, 22 years later, I can graduate to something successful instead of something criminalistic.”
Fellow inmate and graduate of the first female Giving Offenders Adaptable Life Skills (GOALS) class, one on codependency, Kimberly Ellis also has hope now that she can learn to avoid the thoughts and behaviors that had her in prison five times since age 18.
“I just feel like this class has really, really been an eye-opener for me,” said Ellis, 48. “It really makes a difference with me wanting to move forward and do better with myself.”
Thursday marked a graduation for 15 inmates from a GOALS codependency class, only 10 of which were on-hand Thursday to receive their certificates. Shirley Johnson, program coordinator and co-developer, said the program tries to work more quickly with women at the Highlands County Jail, because they have shorter sentences or their cases may get resolved before the class might normally finish.
Codependency, defined as “excessive emotional or psychological reliance on a partner, typically one who requires support on account of an illness or addiction,” has affected women in the program through drugs, but also psychologically, through partners.
Ellis said her focus on past relationships impaired current and future ones.
“I worried about making everybody else happy,” Ellis said, often involving giving people places to stay, shower or eat, but wanting to control the outcome, “like a mother hen,” but with detrimental results.
“I was neglecting myself, neglecting my relationship with my significant other, my relationship with my children, to make everyone else happy,” Ellis said.
While Ellis has been in the jail for 10 months, Lind has been told she might be out by November, in time to get a job as a restaurant server, as she was before being jailed. Lind hopes to stay on the right path.
“I have resources now that I didn’t have before,” Lind said. “My eyes have been opened up to a lot more, this time.”
Lind knows several people, whom she’s known for a long time, who are dying, because of their drug use.
“I don’t want to be one of those statistics,” Linda said, whether it be death by drugs or constant arrest and incarceration. “I’m tired of the revolving-door policy.”
Ellis said she wants to start her own business, but is still waiting to resolve her case.
Meanwhile, Ellis said, people like Johnson and Mary Timberg, who comes to the program from Little Lambs Ministry, make the difference for her, not only because of the wisdom that they impart but the spirit they bring with them.
“Miss Mary has this peace about her. The class is faith-based, and just to see the peace that surrounds this lady,” Ellis said. “You can just see just the presence of the Lord being in her.”
Capt. Kenneth Pendarvis of the Detention Bureau passed along congratulations to the women from Sheriff Paul Blackman, who could not attend on Thursday, repeating what they had told male inmates at a similar graduation in April, that they never wanted to see them back again.
Johnson, who helped develop the program to prevent recidivism, said all the women learn an affirmation to help them along the way: “I am determined to get my life right by obtaining wisdom, always seeking positive guidance and leading successfully.”
“This is plain and simple, but it has a powerful meaning,” Johnson said.