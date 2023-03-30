LAKE PLACID – Malachi Jaggers, the Delphi, Ind. singer/songwriter phenom, is steadily building a faithful following here in Central Florida.
Jaggers played the final show of his Florida tour at Wet Dogs Brewery on Sunday, March 26. He played to a packed house. Seating inside was at a premium with many people enjoying the show under beach umbrellas outside on the patio.
“Standing Room Only” has become commonplace when smooth-throated, ever-smiling Jaggers performs.
Something that stands out about this musician is his warmth. There’s a kind, gentle air about him. As mentioned, he scarcely is able to wipe that happy grin off his face. He speaks to the crowd like they are his friends. He acknowledges fans when they enter and when they exit. And always takes time to speak to all who want a picture with him and his lovely wife Leah or perhaps an autograph on his CD of original music titled “Fearless.”
He even would sing through the old glass roll-up door to the crowd outside, never forgetting that they too came to see him perform.
Armed with an acoustic Gibson G-45 guitar and a Lee Oskar Key of G harmonica, Jaggers filled the room with high energy good times and a mixture of his original compositions and many classic favorites that everyone knew.
Among his three sets were several songs by one of his heroes, The Beatles. He performed a beautiful version of “Blackbird” as well as “I’ve Just Seen A Face,” “All My Loving,” and from the “Help” movie soundtrack, “You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away” and a lovely take on the all-time classic “Yesterday.”
Jaggers also performed original songs “Good Things,” the as-of-yet unreleased “Carefree,” “Town After Town.” “What Are You Waiting For” and “American Hero.”
“American Hero” is a particularly heart-felt song written in honor of Jaggers’ grandfather who was a farmer and railroad man who also served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
Neil Young’s “Old Man,” which was an audience requested song, “The Weight,” one of The Band’s big hits and John Anderson’s “Seminole Wind” were all excellent crowd-pleasers.
“County Roads” which opened the second set really got the crowd going. Through much of the song the audience, in their enthusiasm, became backup singers.
Perhaps the highlight of the day was when Chris Noel, co-owner of Wet Dogs along with husband Michael, joined Jaggers onstage to perform a top-notch version of the Moody Blues all-time classic, “Nights In White Satin.” Noel would later come back onto the stage to perform another classic, The Marshall Tucker Band’s “Can’t You See.”
“I’m pretty fortunate. I get to travel with my wife, Leah, and she’s pretty cool.” Jaggers said with a laugh. “She helps me with setting up and tearing down. She’s a great PR (public relations) person. She’s good at managing things. She’s got the whole thing down.”
If you missed him this season, you will likely get another chance next year as Jaggers winters here along with his wife and in-laws until Indiana thaws out.
“We love meeting new people. We’ve made a lot of friends out on the road. That all makes it worthwhile for us,” Jaggers said. Meet him once and you’ll know he means it.
You can follow Jaggers on Facebook or at www.malachijaggers.com