SEBRING — When Brandon Lee Steverson was 20 years old, he was convicted of misdemeanor statutory sexual seduction of a teen in Clark County, Nevada. That was 19 years ago.
The age of consent in that state is 16, so he was designated a sexual offender. Like others with the designation, he is required to register changes of address, place of employment, and other changes in his life, and reflect those changes on his driver’s license.
When he moved to Highlands County in 2016, he failed to register his new address in Lake Placid where he lived with his father and stepmother.
Since moving to Highlands County, he has been sentenced three more times for failing to properly register with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles.
On July 16, 2020, Steverson was found guilty of failing to register again when he didn’t inform the Sheriff’s Office of the addresses where he’d stayed overnight with friends. He also failed to inform the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles of the addresses of those overnight stays.
Then, two days after Christmas, Steverson was arrested and charged with nine counts of failing to properly register as a sexual offender because he listed an address belonging to a friend. That friend told sheriff’s deputies that though Steverson and he had been roommates at another address, Steverson had not stayed overnight at that address.
Steverson, hoping to meet his registration requirements, thought he should register his friend’s new address because Steverson had once received a piece of mail at that address.
“Steverson only reported this address to the HCSO because he once received a piece of mail here and he would report back to the Sheriff’s Office to ensure this home was no longer listed as his temporary residence,” Detective Louis Ramos wrote in his report. That was on Dec. 27.
The next day, on Dec. 28, Steverson had not changed the address on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s registration list. Ramos arrested him that day.
If Steverson is found guilty, he could be sent to prison for five years for violating his probation.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 24.