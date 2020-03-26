Raised on a farm in Ohio, with a father who believed it was better to use his son’s labor than to invest in mechanized equipment, Dale Baughman was often frustrated that he had to devote his after school hours to chores. As an adult, Baughman quickly learned that his father’s expectations were a bonus ,noting that, if you were born with a silver spoon, you might never learn how to cope when things get tough.
Baughman didn’t play any sports in high school and never attended a football game while at college as he had to come home weekends to work on a neighboring farm to pay his way.
After graduating from Ohio State, Baughman taught vocational agriculture and science and quickly became an assistant principal and later a superintendent of schools, a job which he relished for 27 years, being named Ohio’s Superintendent of the Year in 1995.
He’s not certain, but thinks he and wife Carol might have met while still in playpens. They went to school together and both became teachers. She taught social studies in secondary schools, retiring as a full-time guidance counsellor. They raised two sons, one adopted, and live in a log home in Ohio built after they had stopped on every vacation to look at similar houses.
The Baughmans had RV’d at Leisure Acres in 2000. At that time Carol said, this place is nice but there are too many old people. Two years later they bought a double wide. Dale now says that means we’ve been old people for 18 years.
Baughman’s athletic career came later in life. He qualified for the Boston Marathon in his first attempt at age 50. Unfortunately, an allergic reaction associated with his colonoscopy three days before Boston left him in a weakened state. He did manage to complete the marathon but only because their flight back to Dayton was to leave an hour after he struggled across the finish line.
He has done a couple of triathlons in which he canoed four miles, ran five and biked 17, winning the masters division. He has completed several half marathons and participates in charity 5k and 10k runs.
In November, Baughman turned 80 and signed up for the Heartland Senior Games where he won gold in the 50, 100, 200 and long jump in the 80-84 age group. Despite being his first tries at each event, he ran faster and jumped further than those 15 years younger.
Now that he has experienced the great sportsmanship and camaraderie displayed at The Heartland Games, Baughman may well sign up for cycling next year. He rides daily at Leisure Acres and at age 75 completed the 116-mile ride around Lake Okeechobee on a blustery day.
An avid softball player in Ohio and here in Sebring, Baughman is nicknamed “The Rabbit” for his speed on the bases and in the outfield. He would like to see softball as a Heartland Senior Games event in the coming years. If there is enough interest it could happen as early as the 2022 Games.
With his new found interest in the Senior Games, Baughman has agreed to be the Community Ambassador for Leisure Acres and is also planning to spread the word at Town and Country and Francis 2.
He encourages others to join him in the 2021 Heartland Senior Games noting that the challenge adds a little spark in one’s advancing years, is good for your health, isn’t expensive and offers a chance to meet lots of great people. He might even be able to convince Carol to sign up for the 5k power walk.
For more information about the Heartland Senior Games, please visit the South Florida State College website at www.southflorida.edu/heartlandseniorgames.