AVON PARK — Hailed as one of the world’s greatest and most innovative vocal bands, 10-time Grammy Award winners, The Manhattan Transfer, will perform at the 1,460-seat Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts on the South Florida State College (SFSC) Highlands Campus in Avon Park on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. The performance is sponsored by First Southern Bank and Dr. Catherine P. Cornelius.
Beginning with their first performances in the early 1970s, the members of the Vocal Group Hall of Fame have become cornerstones of contemporary music, known for their amazing versatility, incorporating pop, jazz, R&B, rock ‘n’ roll, swing, symphonic, and a cappella music. The original group consisted of founders Tim Hauser, Janis Siegel, Alan Paul, and Laurel Massé. Cheryl Bentyne (soprano) replaced Massé in 1979 and Trist Curless (bass) replaced Tim Hauser following his passing in 2014.
“It took a while to get a deal,” Paul remembers. “We were selling out clubs in New York City, but no one would sign us. The labels thought we were not commercial and didn’t want to take a risk. Bette Midler was a friend of Tim’s and through her manager, Aaron Russo, invited Ahmet (Ertegun) to our show in Philly and the rest is history.”
The vocal group starred in their own 1975 CBS-TV variety series as a summer replacement for “The Cher Show.” They gained international popularity when “Chanson D’Amour” became a surprise No. 1 hit in Europe in 1976. In 1981, The Manhattan Transfer became the first vocal group to win Grammy Awards in the pop and jazz categories in one year. In 1985, The Manhattan Transfer’s “Vocalese” album made history as the single greatest Jazz Grammy-nominated album in history in one year with 12 nominations. The group’s newest album, “Fifty,” has been nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award for Best Jazz Vocal Album.
The group has also recorded with an impressive roster of artists including Tony Bennett, Bette Midler, Smokey Robinson, Laura Nyro, Phil Collins, B.B. King, Chaka Khan, James Taylor, and Frankie Valli, and their music has been featured in numerous television shows and films.
“Expect an extraordinary live performance,” said Cindy Garren, director of cultural programs at SFSC. “This isn’t another tribute band. These are the artists that have made musical history and they are performing in our community.”
Tickets start at $55 and can be purchased online at sfscARTS.org. The Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts is located on the Highlands Campus of South Florida State College at 600 West College Avenue in Avon Park. The SFSC Box Office can be reached by calling 863-784-7178.