Easter is a religious and cultural celebration all around the world. Every country and religion has their traditions regarding the holiday and the week preceding it.
Easter is always on a Sunday. There are many symbols that we associate with Easter other than the religious aspects, which are very personal and sacred. Colored eggs, chocolate candy, Easter baskets and the Easter Bunny have added fun to the cultural side of the celebration.
The egg is a symbol of new life and rebirth. Some people dye hard-boiled eggs in bright colors and designs. Others purchase chocolate or candy Easter eggs.
Children love to see the Easter Bunny! He’s a legendary character who brings them candy and gifts, like Santa Claus. Some traditions have children putting out their empty baskets for the Easter Bunny to fill while they sleep. They wake excited to find their baskets filled with treats.
On Easter Monday, the President of the United States holds the annual Easter Egg Roll on the front lawn of the White House in Washington, DC.
In Germany, adults celebrate with a long weekend away from work. People greet each other with “Frohe Ostern” (Happy Easter). They enjoy a meal with their traditional Easter fish called “Karfeitag,” which is a symbol of Christianity.
On “Ostersonntag” (Easter Sunday), parents hide baskets filled with treats for their children, creating a fun family celebration.
The French call Easter “Paques.” On the day before Good Friday, all church bells are silenced to mourn the death of Jesus. Children are told the bells are in Rome with the Pope. These flying bells are called “Les cloches volantes.”
On Easter morning, people say “Joyeuses Paques” as they kiss and embrace each other as the bells have returned and are ringing again.
“Semana Santa” are the Holy Week traditions in Spain. On “Domingo de Pascua” (Easter Sunday), it is traditional for a Spanish godfather to present his godchild with a cake known as “La Mona de Pascua.”
Their traditional Easter dish is “torrijas.” It is bread soaked in egg, milk and sugar, then fried in olive oil. It’s served with honey, cinnamon and even wine.
In Mexico their “Semana Santa” is the most important holiday in the church calendar. On Easter Sunday, children do not get Easter goodies; they celebrate Mass quietly with their families.
“Sabado de Gloria” is a very festive day where paper figure are attached to firecrackers. They’re part of a large parade and are burnt afterwards.
The Easter Festival in Italy, “Pasqua,” is said to be bigger than Christmas. Many towns have religious processions with special statues of the Virgin and Jesus. Participants are dressed in ancient costumes.
The most popular Mass in the world is held by the Pope at St. Peter’s Basilica. At the Mass, the Pope provides his special “bendizione di Pasque” (Easter blessings).
The “Pascoa” (Easter) celebration in Brazil begins with Holy Week and the blessing of the Palm branches. The branches are woven into intricate patterns representing symbols of Christianity.
“Sambodromo” is Brazil’s mile-long parade in Rio that draws huge crowds of locals and tourists. The groups of onlookers are enchanted by the Samba dancers and their colorful and lively celebration.
Whatever you believe or wherever you go this Easter, enjoy the holiday and stay safe.