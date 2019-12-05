SEBRING — Saturday, Nov. 30 was Small Business Saturday. Downtown Sebring was well prepared to host a day of fabulous shopping, sales, unique pop-up vendors and arts and crafts for kids and adults. The fun started at the CRA office.
“Small Business Saturday this year is set up as a passport program,” said Hannah Tucker, coordinator for the Downtown Community Redevelopment Agency. “Participants will travel all over Downtown Sebring to participating merchants where they will get a stamp for visiting them.”
Visitors turned in their cards at the CRA office. The card was their entry into a huge giveaway to end the evening. Danielle Stockslager and Kristie Vazquez were handing out passports outside the CRA office.
“The big drawing is tonight,” said Vazquez, Director of the CRA. “We also have drawings every 15 minutes from 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. with gifts courtesy of the pop-up vendors.”
American Express created the idea of Small Business Saturday. It was first observed in 2010 as a counterpart to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Small Business Saturday encourages people to support local businesses in their community.
According to American Express for every dollar spent at a U.S. small business, $0.67 stays in the community. Compare that to only $0.43 if a purchase is made at a non-local business.
“American Express is great for small businesses this year,” said Linda Tucker with Linda’s Books. “They’ve provided us with banners and shopping bags.”
Nick Warren was one of the pop-up vendors showcasing his business called ‘Yard Art’. “I create things out of upcycled and repurposed metal. I marked down the prices for Small Business Saturday to make everything more affordable.”
Bobbie Kessler and Dave Bowen were shopping at Linda’s Books. Bowen bought Kessler a copy of Clive Clusser’s “The Jungle.”
“This is a great book and a great gift. I love giving back to the community on Small Business Saturday,” said Kessler.
Trish Meckstroth purchased a piece of yard art. “I love this type of art. I’m going to put it in my yard. I’ve already bought an ornament and some candles at another store. Small Business Saturday is great for Downtown.”
Jack and Rosalind Smiles own Smiles Galleria. They have a number of unique items including items from around the world, decorations, art work and jewelry.
“Small Business Saturday is a wonderful day. People have been paying attention and are supporting the local shops.”
‘Organically Local’ is owned by Tonya Kahn, one of Sebring’s well-known families. They have smoothies, wraps, juices and other organic food choices.
“It’s great to have Small Business Saturday; anything that will enhance business downtown. We need more businesses down here and also need them to stay open later.”
Joyce McNamara and Sandra Potter made some purchases downtown. “I like the idea of shopping local. I bought a wreath and an angel. It’s been a lot of fun,” said McNamara.
Chantel Gilmore, with LulaRoe Fashions, had a pop-up with her ladies and kids fashions. She also has a pop-up in the Sebring Chamber of Commerce Plaza Tuesday – Saturday.
Rachel Moore, with Moore Performing Arts, shared a table selling cocoa and cookies with her two favorite elves; ‘Candy the Elf’ (her daughter, Lyric Moore) and ‘Cocoa the Elf’ (Suntzu Alayande).
“You can take a photo with the elves or purchase some goodies. We’re also selling tickets to the ‘Plaid Tidings Christmas Concert’ on Dec. 14th. Tickets can also be purchased online at EventBrite.”
Lysette Cochran, with Discovery Designs, was offering face painting. Ander Ortiz was getting an elf hat painted on his cheek.
Making Cents Solutions had a pop-up where kids could write and mail a letter to Santa. His elves, Christine Honeycutt and Stephanie Floyd were there to help.
Sebring Soda and Ice Cream Works was very busy with shoppers stopping in for a refreshing snack.
“It’s a pretty awesome idea, Small Business Saturday. Last year we had three times more business than on Black Friday,” said owner Daniel Barber.
At the end of day, the Celebration in Circle Park started the holiday season with the lighting of the Sebring Carousel of Lights. People lined up around the park awaiting Santa’s arrival.