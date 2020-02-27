LAKE PLACID — You didn’t have to go to Louisiana this year to get in on the spirit of Mardi Gras. All you needed to do was show up out at Sugar Sand Distillery on Sunday, Feb. 23. They had plenty of spirit(s) to go around.
Even if you forgot to wear a costume, Don Davies, was on hand giving out colorful beads to everyone as they approached his sugar cane distillery. The get-together drew families with kids, snowbirds, friends, and anyone wanting to do something a little different on a Sunday afternoon.
The outside patio area was packed on a beautiful sunny day. People especially were attracted to the Thyme2Dine food truck where good-ole Louisiana specials were on sale.
Just ask Linda St. Laurent, a retired nurse from Sebring. She ordered the crawfish and shrimp boil along with a fruit drink, which she may have spiked with one of the rum samplers.
Inside, at the bar, Laura Baughman, who is the tour guide, was explaining to newcomers about the different spirits produced at Sugar Sand Distillery. While they do not sell drinks at the bar, samples are allowed. Customers can purchase full bottles to take home.
Davies said they have about another month of harvesting their 10 acres of sugar cane, which they use to make rum. But even their other alcohol offerings have some pure cane in them too. Out on the covered patio, visitors can have an ice cold beer or wine to enjoy at tables or on the huge sofa.
One group of classmates from the ‘Class of 1968’ back in Indiana gathered at a table to reminisce. Peg and Mike Altman (Indiana), along with Juli Cain (Oklahoma) are snowbirds. They were in Lake Placid visiting Millie and Denny Mathew. They saw on Facebook that Sugar Sand Distillery was having a Mardi Gras event and headed that way.
To add to the festivities, the Swamp Rats set up in front of the distillery apparatuses and played their music for the happy crowd. Andy Starkey was on her banjo, while Scotty Crow strummed his guitar. Both did the singing. Everything blended to make for a pleasant afternoon.
Sugar Sand Distillery is located northwest of the Town of Lake Placid at 264 Henscratch Rd. The phone number is 863 873-4725. They are open daily. A special St. Patrick’s Day event is scheduled for March 15. Their Second Anniversary celebration will be April 10.