Living to age 100 is quite a milestone to reach! According to discovertheodds.com, only 0.0173% reach the age of 100. The odds are quite a bit better to reach 95 (31%) and 90 (42%).
Marge Schoofs is a very active lady living in Sebring who just turned 100. She was ‘Citizen of the Year’ in Highlands County in 2018. Her birthday was a celebration of loving family and close friends.
Marjorie Evelyn Nuyen was born on August 7th, 1921 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. She has one sister and two brothers. Shoofs first marriage was in 1940. She has a daughter and a son, five grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
She has lived in Sebring for the last 30 years. Previously she lived in Illinois, California, Washington and Georgia. She was a cosmetologist and had her own shop in Sequim, Wash.
Shoofs later remarried, but her second husband passed shortly after they moved to Florida.
Schoofs’ best friend, Marge Strong, lives in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and made the trip all the way down to Florida to celebrate with Marge.
“I met Marge 25 years ago playing bridge,” said Strong. “She is certainly one of the best bridge players I know. Marge, Millie Jones and Joyce Schroeder always said they were sisters, even though they were not related. Some years later Marge had a party and invited me to be a ‘sister.’ What an honor that was for me.
“Marge is so full of life and laughter. She and her friends meet for breakfast on Saturday mornings. She still drives and has the energy of a 25-year old. I admire this outstanding lady!”
Schoofs still ‘works’ as she helps her friend Mary Freeman with beading. She was wearing the first bracelet she made while beading and does exquisitely detailed works.
“I usually feel great for 100, but I had a recent fall in the garage. I waited to see if someone was coming by and finally just pulled myself up and did what I needed to do. I did get a little black and blue,” said Schoofs.
Schoofs said her goal was to reach 100 and now she doesn’t care anymore as she made it.
“My greatest joy in life was traveling. I enjoyed Europe the most with Rome being my favorite. The coliseum was fantastic. I’ve also visited all 50 states.”
“Marge is like my mother,” said Sam Dunn who attended with his wife Sue. “Marge doesn’t like real cats. I bought a stuffed one when she was out and put it on her bed. She wasn’t sure what to say. I told her the cat was named Sammy to remind her of me.”
Schoofs attends the First United Methodist Church in Avon Park on Sundays and sits in her favorite pew. “I love having her at church,” said Pastor Peggy Moss. “She tells me if I did good or not.”
Schoofs lives with her family. Her daughter, Ila Coburn, took care of a lot of the details. Peggy Adams was serving up a special punch made by Coburn. “It’s got pineapple, lemon and ginger ale – very tropical!”
Many friends and family, not all of them local, came to celebrate the 100th birthday of this very vibrant lady.
“I’ve never argued with my sister,” said Marlene Garrigues, who is 13 years younger. “She’s my best friend and I’m so happy she’s made it to 100.”
To what does Marge Schoofs attribute her long and healthy life? “I attribute my long life to chocolate, good friends and family. My doctor recently told me to cut back on chocolate. No way!”