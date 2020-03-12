Margo Holmes is a women of multiple talents and many daily rituals. She has a passion for tennis, swims twice a day, walks a mile every morning and adores her husband Bill (owner of Lake Huntley Caladium Bulb Farm,) her six children, 15 grandchildren and one great grandchild due in July.
However, Margo’s greatest love is for Jesus, his Father and the Spirit that touches her inner depths. It had led her to preaching the Gospel and writing children’s books that introduce youngsters to the Lord.
Life wasn’t always so joyful for her. She was raised by abusive parents, spent time in a children’s home, then with foster parents. She never felt loved and safe.
At age 7 however she did have an opportunity to attend a Bible School. “I was assigned a scripture verse to memorize and it gave me my first glimpse into God’s Kingdom. The verse was from John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that he gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” That stayed with her throughout her youth and adolescence.
Holmes said she did not learn more about the Lord until she was 40 when she was blessed to be at a place in her life where she could make a decision to put God before everything else.
She began to take courses online and eventually graduated from the United Christian Bible Institute.
The rest was history for her. She just focused on talking about Jesus and how much He loves us. Through a series of events and connections with faith people this led to her and husband Bill to pastor Tabernacle of David a nondenominational church in Lake Placid where they served as prophetic preachers for 14 years. During this time Holmes also preached at Fairway Pines assisted living facility in Sebring.
“I believe that God does things in seasons,” Holmes commented. “That season was over and my writing of children’s books became my new season.”
The Holmes family was having Easter Sunday brunch together and celebrated communion. One of her grandchildren asked her to explain the meaning of communion. “That led me to try finding books that I could reference to teach her.” She could not find any so decided to write one herself for her grandchild.
Friends read the book as well and encouraged her to publish it. She found a publisher, and Karisa Jessiman, an artist, became her illustrator.
“I hit the floor each morning saying good morning to the Lord, telling Him I love Him and asking the Holy Spirit to guide me throughout the day.” Her prayer is listening and that listening she said, has led her to publishing nine deeply thought out books, to form her children’s series. “They are my legacy to my grandchildren.”
The nine books in her “God’s Great Love” series are a powerful resource supplying answers for inquisitive young minds concerning the Christians faith. The titles are: God’s Great Love, Why Be Baptized, Understanding Communion, Teach Us To Pray, Follow Me, Fruit Of The Spirit, He Is Risen, Acts Of God And The Apostles, and Jesus Is Coming Again.
Individual books are available by ordering on line for $9.99. The entire series cost $79.95. Margo Holmes is offering her first book “Understanding Communion” as an Easter gift for a child at $7.99. To review the series and order, visit either www.deeperrevelationbooks.org. or MargoHolmes.com.
Holmes has a file full of new ideas for future books but she is considering her next series, “Hand Maidens Of The Lord,” based on the story of Naaman being cured of leprosy in 2 Kings, Chapter 5.
In a world that seems to be coming so non-faith based, Margo Holmes’ joy-filled spirit overflows in a love for God that is very refreshing and perhaps, so needed today. And through her books she hopes to spread the Good News to the next generation.