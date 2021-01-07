Sebring artist Beverly Marshall has gained entry into an international art exhibition entitled “Faces.” Marshall’s pencil drawing entitled “Aggie” was one of 96 pieces of art juried in for this international exhibition hosted by the Art Room. The Art Room is an online contemporary art gallery. Artists from all over the world submitted art for this international exhibition.
The Art Room Gallery received entries from many countries including USA, Germany, Canada, Austria, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, Azerbaijan, Romania, Cyprus, Nigeria, Australia, Ukraine, Netherlands, Israel, Italy, Poland, Mexico, Brazil and Portugal. The artwork then went in front of a fine art judging panel that selects the best artwork for the show. The following evaluation criteria has been used for judging the artwork: creativity, interpretation of the theme, originality and quality of art, overall design, demonstration of artistic ability, and usage of medium. Marshall’s artwork, a pencil drawing entitled “Aggie” was selected, becoming a finalist for the “Faces” exhibition.
Marshall is an up-and-coming international artist residing in the Sebring area. She is quickly gaining international recognition for her artwork, winning entry into three international exhibitions in the past month alone. She is best known for her emotionally striking pencil drawings. Marshall stated about her works, “I love to draw people, places, things that I find something deep in. I like to capture a moment and put it on paper. The thing I love most about drawing is the emotions. I love when I see something stirring in someone’s eyes and face, what is just beneath the surface, and am able to capture it with my pencil. Through my work I want to show you a story. I want you to feel, with every pencil stroke, the very emotion that I am shooting for. I want it to leap from the paper and grip your heart. I want you to feel it...”
She is currently a board member of the Highlands Art League. She is an active member of the Highlands County artist community. Marshall has taught drawing classes at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art in Avon Park and taught painting classes at the Visual Arts Center at the Highlands Art League in Sebring.
Art Room Gallery was created to promote the emerging and established artists from all over the world, and to help them in their future careers. Art Room Gallery is an online based contemporary art platform and the ultimate meeting place for the sharing of art, founded by award winning artist, art teacher and curator Darko Stanic. They host monthly online juried art competitions in which artists have an opportunity to participate in exhibitions, get international exposure and recognition, win prizes, get Award Certificates for the originality and quality of their art, and finally connect with potential buyers, art collectors, gallery owners and professionals in the fine arts field.
“Great works of art are only great because they are accessible and comprehensible to everyone” Leo Tolstoy.
Marshall welcomes you to follow her on her Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bevythe1st. To contact her email bevythefirst@gmail.com.
To see the “Faces” exhibition please visit the Art Room’s website at https://www.artroomgalleryonline.com/.