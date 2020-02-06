AVON PARK — The featured artist at the Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) Gallery for February is Beverly Marshall. Marshall has won International recognition for her unique style of using complex multiple images in her pencil drawings.
The exhibit is titled, “The Emotional Art of Details in the Detail.” It truly is an emotional journey as you view Marshall’s intricately designed works. Many have pictures within pictures causing people to stop and look deeper into the meaning of the work.
Marshall used to sit at her grandmother’s table and draw. She always had paper and pencil ready for her. She was thrilled when her grandmother framed one of her pictures that she created when she was 9 years old.
“I started working in pencil again in 2012,” said Marshall. “My son walked by as I was working and stared in shock. He looked at me and said, ‘you can draw?’
“With encouragement from my family and friends I decided to see where this would take me. I posted some of my work on eBay and within two months, I had sold over $700 worth of art.”
Marshall was thrilled to learn that the picture her grandmother framed many years ago, was located by her niece. It was very meaningful to have that treasure returned to her.
“I like to play with images, where you can see one though another. They sort of float together creating an interesting image.”
Marshall was an award winner in the International Gallery of the Arts in Canada and has won numerous festival awards. She serves on the board of the Highlands Art League (HAL) and teaches art classes locally.
Jodi Moore and Adam Moody were enjoying the afternoon browsing through Marshall’s exhibit.
“I really like this one (‘The Hooded Horseman’)”, said Moody. “I like that you can find a picture within a picture. There is a face and a horse when you look closely.”
Herb Rudolph was admiring one of Marshall’s works that won an International award. “She is so talented. This work is amazing.”
If you look closely into one of her pencil drawings you will see the subtle overlapping of images that creates an emotionally driven story. As you follow the pencil strokes, the hidden story is revealed.
“For the future, I want to focus on teaching art. I have some very talented young students. I was the Signature Artist for the Boca Museum in Boca Raton, Florida. I’ve been in group shows in Sarasota and Bradenton.”
Marshall teaches classes at the HCA and HAL. Her next class at HAL is called a “black canvas class.”
“This is a very cool class. We start with a blank black canvas. It really makes the colors pop!”
The HCA holds a monthly artist reception on the first Saturday of the month. As always, there is no charge. Come out and meet the featured artist, enjoy music, refreshments and a raffle.
The HCA Gallery is located inside the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art located at 310 West Main Street in Avon Park.
For more information, please visit their website at http://www.heartlandculturalalliance.org/.