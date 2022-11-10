AVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance and the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art and Culture is proud to present “Back in Black & Shades of Illusion” by international award-winning artist Beverly Marshall.
The artist reception, which is always open to the public, was held on Saturday Nov. 5. There is never a charge to attend. You can meet and greet the artist, browse the gallery exhibit, enter a raffle and enjoy some light refreshments.
This is an extraordinary exhibit from a local artist with international acclaim. You will see illusions, anamorphic art and sculpture. Look closely as the imagery of one thing bleeds into another.
The anamorphic art will challenge you as distorted images morph into perspective. The curves and flow of the human body become absorbed into the sculpture. An especially interesting piece has a male dancer leap frozen into space and time as his garment flows through the air.
“Anamorphic art is an extreme form of perspective art. It looks abnormal, but when you look at it in a certain way, the angle and the forms make sense,” said Marshall.
“I have recently begun to sculpt with plaster made of gypsum. I have to tell you that I love it! There is something about dipping my hands into the wet plaster, letting some cello music flow and just creating.
“One of the pieces that I have at this exhibit is my first sculpture of a male dancer leaping through the air. I have surprised myself a bit with this piece. He has taken me about a year to create and I have loved every minute of it.”
The dancer was named “Adam” by Marshall’s daughter, who is also an artist. “I used a lot of recycled material including old phones, coat hangers, wood and book ends to name a few. It does have a wire frame.”
Marshall says she had been in search of a material she could use to create a large sculpture. As a huge documentary buff, she watched many ancient Egypt documentaries show how gypsum plaster was used in the creation of ancient sculptures and the hieroglyphics.
Walls were coated first with plaster and the hieroglyphics were carved into them. They have lasted for thousands of years. “I went for it and began sculpting and I love it. It definitely has lit a creative fire in my soul!”
One of her recent works is titled “Rose.” “You can see she is getting over some sadness with just one tear left, thinking maybe things are not so bad after all.”
“Lying Around” is a group of tigers. Marshall wanted to experiment with animals, showing their affection for each other, hiding and chilling out. It’s a family type scene.
Marshall’s grandmother saw her artistic talent early in her youth and supplied her with an endless supply of pencils and paper. She continued to encourage her as she created her art at her grandmother’s kitchen table.
“I didn’t take my talent too seriously until about 2012, when I began doing it professionally. After years of raising four kids and helping in our family business, things finally slowed down. I decided to follow my dream to become an artist and share my art with others. Here I am, finally making that dream come true!”
People came through the gallery, mesmerized by Marshall’s unique works.
Teresa Blank and Sherry Swanson were there with their mother, Betty Stephens.
“I’ve taken classes with Beverly. I’m also the docent at MOFAC (at SFSC). This is amazing!”
Marshall’s exhibit is open for the month of November. For more information on the museum and its hours of operation, please visit their website at www.heartlandcultural alliance.org.