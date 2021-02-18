Beverly Marshall’s pencil drawing, “A New Sheriff In Town,” has been chosen for inclusion in two international art exhibitions. The Art Room and the LightSpaceTime Galley. Both have accepted Marshall’s realistic pencil drawing into their online juried art competitions. Both international galleries put out an open call worldwide for artists to compete for a spot in their prestigious shows. The exhibits feature a diverse variety of artistic styles and media.
The LightSpaceTime Gallery has accepted Marshall’s drawing into their international exhibit entitled “CityScapes,” in which “A New Sheriff in Town” won a Special Recognition Award. The gallery received submissions from 23 different countries around the world and 29 different states including the District of Columbia. Overall, the gallery received 613 entries that were judged for this art competition. To view the “CityScapes” exhibit go to LightSpaceTime.art and look for “Current Exhibition.” Marshall’s artwork will be under the “Painting & Other Media Category.”
The Art Room hosted an International art competition for exhibition entitled “Landscapes.” Marshall’s drawing “A New Sheriff in Town” was also accepted into this juried fine art show. The Art Room Gallery received entries from many countries around the world that included USA, Germany, Canada, Italy, France, Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Austria, United Kingdom, Poland, China and Taiwan. This competition included a diversity in types, styles and mediums (oil on canvas, acrylic, oil on linen, photography, pastel, mixed media, watercolor and digital). The following evaluation criteria has been used for judging the artwork: creativity, interpretation of the theme, originality and quality of art, overall design, demonstration of artistic ability and usage of medium. Marshall’s artwork was chosen as a finalist for this prestigious show. To see the “Landscape” online exhibition visit artroomgalleryonline.com/
Marshall is a local artist in the Sebring area. She is well known for pencil drawings that are now making their way to the international stage. Marshall is becoming a force to be reckoned with on the international art scene. She has recently won inclusions in eight international art exhibitions from around the world since the beginning of December as well has having one of her works curated by Artrepreneur from New York City. She is a board member of the Highlands Art League where she has taught painting classes. She is also an active member of the Heartland Cultural Alliance where she has taught drawing classes at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art and Culture.
Marshall invites the public to follow her on her Facebook page at facebook.com/BevyThe1st. To contact her, email her at bevythefirst@gmail.com.