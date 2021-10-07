The curious and tragic story of Marvin Gaye reads like a movie script. Gaye, to this day, is considered one of the greatest vocalists to emerge from Motown Records and from the soul music movement in general.
Gaye had a smooth, gentle voice. He sang of hope for better things and a love for all things. It is sadly ironic that this seemingly beautiful human being was so weighed down by the heavy and merciless things of the darkness.
Gaye was born Marvin Pentz Gay, Jr. on April 2, 1939. He would add the “e” to his last name in large part to distance himself from his father.
Marvin’s misery would begin at an early age. His father, Marvin Gay, Sr. was a preacher from a Pentecostal sect and a strict disciplinarian.
According to David Ritz in his 1991 book, “Divided Soul: The Life of Marvin Gaye,“ Marvin felt that had his mother not consoled him and encouraged his singing, he would have killed himself.
His sister later explained that Gaye was beaten often, from age 7 well into his teenage years. Marvin’s life at home consisted of a series of “brutal whippings.”
Gaye’s relationship with his father only worsened during his teenage years. His father would often kick his son out of the house, resenting the fact that he was not following in his footsteps and going into the ministry.
At 17-years-old, Gaye dropped out of high school and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Unhappy with service life, he faked having mental illness and was eventually discharged.
Returning from his short-lived career in the military, Gaye began to immerse himself in music. He formed The Marquees with good friend Reese Palmer. The band went nowhere, releasing just one single, “Wyatt Earp,” before being dropped by their record label.
The Moonglows co-founder Harry Fuqua hired The Marquees as his backup singers and in 1959 they recorded several songs for Chess Records. “Mama Loocie,” would be Gaye’s first lead vocal. The group would disband in 1960.
Gaye moved to Detroit and found himself auditioning for Motown Records guru Barry Gordy in Gordy’s home during December of 1960. Gordy was impressed with Gaye’s vocal talents and signed him to Motown Records subsidiary Tamla Records.
In May of 1961, Gaye released his first single titled, “Let Your Conscience Be Your Guide.” The album “The Soulful Moods of Marvin Gaye” was released a month later. It was a flop.
By 1962 Gaye had begun to feel some success as a songwriter and a performer. In 1964 he recorded a successful album with singer Mary Wells titled “Together.” The record reached No. 42 on the pop charts.
After working briefly with singer Kim Weston, Gaye connected with Tami Terrell. They recorded a series of hits including “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”
Aside from the nearly constant beatings at the hands of his father, Gaye faced many other demons in his short life. He suffered from depression and at one point he had decided to kill himself only to be talked out of it by Gordy’s father. To make matters worse, Gaye struggled with substance abuse issues as well.
Tragedy would again darken the doors of the extremely talented Gaye’s life. In 1967 Terrell would collapse during a performance. She would later be diagnosed with brain cancer. On March 16, 1970, Terrell lost her battle and Gaye descended into the depths of depression and would not perform onstage again for more than a year.
In June of 1963 he married Gordy’s sister, Anna, further entrenching him in the grasp and control of the Motown music machine.
Around the time of Gaye’s seminal classic “What’s Going On,” the artist was at a crossroad, He had become unhappy with his station in life. He didn’t want to be a pop singer. He felt his life and his art were not his own, believing his contributions as an artist were controlled and filtered by Barry and his sister Anna.
The amazing album “What’s Going On” left a mammoth impression on the world of music. Finally, Gaye had the freedom to be the artist that was within him. The record was a musical statement for all of time.
Without “What’s Going On,” there would be no Prince or “Purple Rain.” Gaye blew the doors off of conventional Black music and paved the way for musical freedom by all those to follow.
Without Gaye’s masterpiece, there would be no Sly & The Family Stone, no Chaka Khan. Almost no anybody with a shred of originality in the Black music community.
But life still would not be kind to Gaye. On April 1, 1984, the day before his 45th birthday, in the house Gaye bought for his parents, Marvin Gaye was shot dead by his father.
After a short life of nearly constant sorrows, Gaye was released from the shackles of this world by the man who put them on him in the first place.
Marvin Gaye, a man who, somehow, in spite of everything, had such a beautiful soul, still to this day, inspires and blesses a world that still loves him. Were it not for Marvin, who would have led the way?