Many Caribbean cultures have carnival type events and parades to celebrate their heritage and the richness of their culture. The Bahamas have their ‘Junkanoo’ while the Dominican Republic has their ‘Dominican Carnaval.’
The Dominican Carnaval is an explosion of joy which is evident in its popularity. It is enjoyed by locals and tourists alike every year in February. The bright colors are a show of cultural identity and spontaneity that defines their society.
The celebrations unite all walks of life and all ages. The festivities begin pre-lent on the first Saturday of February and continue to the big event on Feb. 27h each year. Carnaval began back in the 15th century and is the oldest carnival celebration in the Caribbean.
“The French and Spanish fought and took over the western side of our island, which is now Haiti,” explained Paola, a guide in the welcome center in Amber Cove. “The stronger African influence is seen in the masks of our Carnaval, on the eastern side, which is the Dominican Republic. They are significant of unique beings.”
There are four distinctive masks on display in the Port of Amber Cove, Dominican Republic. They include ‘Diablo Carielo de las Reus’, ‘Lechon Joyero de Santiago de los Caballeros’, ‘Macarao de Salceda’ and ‘Taimascaro de Puerto Plata’.
Each province has its own character in the form of a limping devil (called Diablo Cujelo). Why is he is a limping devil? According to legend this devil was so mischievous that it was banished and pushed back down to earth and left with an injured leg that turned lame.
‘Diablo Carielo de las Reus’ (or cujelo) is one of the most common characters. He is a red faced devil with a wide devilish grin. He is not evil; just mischievous. He is said to be the inventor of the dances and music of Carnaval.
‘Lechon Joyero de Santiago de los Caballeros’ is named for Santiago de los Caballeros, or simply Santiago, which is the second largest city in the Dominican Republic. His horns have an intricate flower design. His face is blue with an upturned nose and is pig-like (lechon means pig-faced and refers to pork).
‘Macarao de Salcedo’ creates a rainbow of colors. He is expressive and brave and flamboyant. It was originally a symbol of protest against the Trujillo dictatorship. His horns are long and very smooth.
‘Taimascaro de Puerto Plata’ is a mixture of Spanish and African cultures. He has big eyes and gold rings in his ears. It is said he can become a cojuelo during Carnaval if he is wearing a mask of his own.
During the Dominican Carnaval there is loud music, chanting and wild dancing in the streets. Some of the devils may chase participants just for the fun of it. The imagination and fantasy of the celebration transforms the people participating in this historic event.