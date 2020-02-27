SEBRING — The Highlands County Master Gardeners held their amazing Annual Spring Plant Clearance Sale on Saturday Feb. 22 at the Bert J. Harris Agri Center. Early birds filled the parking lot looking to get the best of the best bargains.
This annual sale allow them to make room in the greenhouses so they can lovingly nurture and grow more plants for their huge Garden Festival and Plant Sale that will be held in November.
Saturday’s sale had the plants set up at the back of the Agi Center building near the west end parking lot. You couldn’t miss the excited crowd shopping for additions to their gardens.
Many plants were a true bargain as BOGO’s (buy one, get one free). The rest of the greenery was offered at extra special pricing. Plants selling for just $1 included pineapple plants, butterfly weed and Penta plants.
“These plants are left over from our big Festival that was held last November,” said Mary Meier, chairman of the Master Gardener events. “We hold them over and prune them. They need homes now. We’ll be starting with new plants to propagate for the November festival.”
All money raised from their sale goes to support many local projects and scholarships and helps pay for community training classes that are offered at the Agri Center.
Some of the items available were edible perennials, Florida friendly plants and butterfly plants, small trees, pines and a host of other selections for avid gardeners. Additional items included frost cloths and even local honey.
Deana and Louis Damiano were filling up the back of their vehicle with plants and trees. “We have a really big garden on our five acres,” said Deana. “We’re going to fill it up.”
“We have some pintas, blackberry iris, Mexican petunias and African blue basil,” said Diana Freeman. She and her husband Joe had a full wagon of plants. “This extension office is great and so are these prices. Their plants grow like crazy!”
Patti Wrench and Nancy Wyatt were looking over some exotic plants. “I wanted to try some dragon fruit trees. I found just what I was looking for.”
Lake Wales snowbirds, Crystal and Glenn Martin, were visiting with David Austin, UF/IAF Extension — Highlands County Residential Horticulture Agent.
“Glenn is a Master Gardener in Virginia. He was involved in a study with Georgia University that involved OE disease in Monarch’s. We’re getting some Red Pinta, which is a butterfly attracting plant, and some slash pine.”
The Highlands County Master Gardeners work closely with UF/IFAS (University of Florida/Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences).
Watch the newspaper for information on the Master Gardeners big annual Plant Festival that will be held this fall in November.
“I came here with an open mind and left with a trunk load,” laughed Barbara Kring, as she wheeled a wagon full of plants to the checkout area.