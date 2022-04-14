I think we all realize that we use math every day. Most of us think of math as a bunch of numbers and calculations used when we purchase things or plan for future purchases. More recently, some of us have struggled with math when we completed our tax returns.
Something we think of less often is that we also use math for more creative aspirations. We sometimes need to calculate area and measure surfaces for DIY and craft projects and any builder knows the importance of a perfect square. When used in this way, math is often thought of as a tool created by humans.
But what if math exists independent of human thought? Some believe the world is made of math and that it is nature that invents mathematical rules that give structure to the world around us. If true, this would mean that math existed in nature long before humans acquired it.
Around 500 BCE, the ancient Greek philosopher Pythagoras hypothesized that all things were made of numbers and some mathematicians believe he was right. For instance, the pattern of the seeds that naturally occur in sunflowers follows the Fibonacci Sequence (1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55, 89 …) and approximates what is known as the Golden Ratio. It is believed the plant does this in order to use its space efficiently and fill the flower center with the largest number of seeds. How amazing nature is. And this pattern does not only exist in sunflowers.
The Golden Ratio can be seen in the spirals of plants like aloe and ferns and even galaxies. Each time, the Golden Ratio enhances the life and function of the organism. One such organism is the fiddlehead fern whose spiral helps the plant break through the soil to reach the sunlight.
Another naturally occurring mathematical phenomena are fractals. Fractals, discovered by the mathematician Benoit Mandelbrot in 1975, are patterns that indefinitely repeat and are prevalent in the natural world. Fractals are seen in snowflakes, river deltas, flowers, trees, lightning strikes, and even in the blood vessels of the human body. Have you noticed that the branches of trees resemble the roots of the tree, which also resemble the veins in the individual leaves of the tree? This is a perfect example of a fractal.
Those of us who see math as an incomprehensible, futuristic, scientific study may be mistaken. It appears math is much older than we can imagine.
