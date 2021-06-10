‘Matilda the Musical’ is playing at Highlands Lakeside Theatre. HLT is excited to offer this very funny show on stage with a large talented cast. Matilda is suitable for children age 6 and up.
Matilda is a child with the gift of unusual powers. Her life revolves around stories she creates and her love of books, something her family does not understand or condone. One of the stories she creates, which involves an acrobat and escapologist, has some similarities of her current life.
Lyric Moore, already a theater veteran, plays Hortensia. “I definitely wanted to be in this show so I tried out for all of the parts that I was old enough for. Hortensia is quite the prankster and does a lot of fun things. This is a great show!”
Mrs. Wormwood, who is obsessed with ballroom dancing, is played by Mariah Alvarez. “This has been a lot of fun. The character is so different from what I played last (she was a nun in ‘Sound of Music’). The character is snarky and vain and I love it.”
The cast includes Kayla Clay (as Matilda Wormwood), Amanda Mercer (as Agatha Trunchbull), Abigail Amash (as Miss Honey), Rodger Smith (as Mr. Wormwood), Mariah Alvarez (as Mrs. Wormwood), Toby Toler (as Michael Wormwood), Larissa Gonzalez (as Mrs. Phelps), Calvin Jones (as Rudolpho) and Jonatan Cruz-Rivera (as the Doctor).
There is also a large ensemble cast of talented young people. The play is directed by Tracey Schuknecht and Laura Wade. Other support staff include Tom Staik (production), Christi Hagen and Nelly Ford (music) and Jennifer Westergom and Cassady Hitt (choreography).
The librarian is played by Larissa Gonzalez. “She gets to hear all of Matilda’s quirky stories.”
Jonatan Cruz-Rivera plays several roles, including the doctor who delivers Matilda. “I liked the singing parts. That made me interested in auditioning.”
Matilda’s parents are ignorant of her intelligence and powers. Her mother is obsessed with dancing, and her handsome instructor Rudolpho, and is distressed to find herself pregnant with Matilda. “I already have one of those at home. I don’t need another!”
Mr. Wormwood is a shady used car salesman whose deceitful deals get him in hot water with the Russian mafia. He is upset when Matilda is born and continues to call her ‘boy.’
Matilda has two very different adults enter her life when she starts school: the sweet and timid Miss Honey and the overpowering and scary headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, whose school motto is ‘children are maggots!”
Matilda has had to stand up to adults her whole short life. While discovering her own remarkable powers she helps others learn many important life lessons.
To find out what happens next, you’ll just have to get your tickets to find out!
Matilda runs through June 20. Tickets can be purchased online at www.highlandslakesidetheatre.org or by calling the box office at 863-382-2525.
Performances are on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.