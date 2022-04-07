LAKE PLACID — Don’t tell Alexandra Maxwell costumes are only for Halloween. The 29-year-old dresses up as often as she possibly can, whether it be a pirate festival or renaissance fair, comic-con or masquerade balls.
Maxwell wears many creative hats – as a seamstress, Irish dance teacher and cosplayer. Cosplay is a a word used to describe costume play, a type of performance art where individuals dress up as characters from books, movies and graphic novels. Characters and their costumes can range from Star Wars to gothic vampires to Japanese anime characters.
“I think some people get confused when they see a full grown adult playing dress up,” Maxwell said. “I would just love to point out that it is very much an art form as much as any sort of artists with their paint or actor or anything like that. It’s a different medium of artistry. For me, it’s the creative part of it. Without creativity and imagination, to me, life just won’t be worth living. This is part of my outlet for that.”
The only limit to a costume is the imagination. Maxwell’s imagination seems limitless. Most cosplayers purchase their costumes for “cons,” which are conferences with themes, such as comic books, villains, games and heroes to name just a few. However, Maxwell uses her self-taught skills to design and sew her own wardrobe.
“There’s multiple terms for what I do,” Maxwell said. “‘Costume’ is kind of the generic word. There’s also a community called the cosplay community right, which is a lot of people you know. They call it cosplaying as characters. The other thing that I do is create garb. So in the renaissance fair (ren fair) community and the pirate festival community it’s strictly considered garb.”
Maxwell said cosplay characters at a ren fair would correct someone if they called their garb a costume. Her love of dressing up started her on cosplay at an early age.
“I’ve just always loved dressing up, I really have from as long as I remember,” Maxwell said. “I think when I was about 14 or 15 I was running a medieval fair for my home school group. I found an old sheet and was sitting there hand stitching myself a little dress out of it. I surprised my whole family by coming down one night wearing this, you know, monstrosity to be honest. But they were so impressed. They bought me a sewing machine and from there I taught myself.”
Her love for all things Celtic runs deep in her Scottish veins. She said the Celts are passionate about their roots.
There was a time when there was a sewing machine in every home, with a woman whipping up clothes for her family. The popularity of sewing has taken a slump except for crafts and quilting. Perhaps it is because of the price of patterns and fabric.
“I’m seeing a lot more young people now picking it back up, but I feel like it really skipped a generation or two,” Maxwell said.
Maxwell has not found many other young people with her interests since moving to Highlands County.
“It would be nice to know if there’s other people out there who want to build this community that I love so much and see if I can find other creatives here who would enjoy getting together doing cosplay sewing photo shoots and build each other up. There’s not a lot of that here.”
Maxwell helps run “Fantasticarium” on multiple social media platforms to try and find others with the same passion.
“Our pitch is you know, enter the realm of the fantastic,” she aid. “Through this group, we hope to do cosplay events and bring more people into what we do. We’re actually hosting our very first event in May, which is a masquerade ball, an old fashioned masquerade ball with formal cosplay gowns and masks and waltzing.”
Supporting and promoting young people is another reason for sharing her life online. For instance, Shelbi Grant, a Sebring photographer, has done two photo shoots of Maxwell in her garb. Maxwell has shared the photos on social media.
“I want people to find out about her talent because she worked so hard to get these amazing shots of me,” Maxwell said.
When she is not designing and sewing her clothing and attending festivals, Maxwell stays busy as a caretaker, an author and has other interests.
“I teach dance classes for two different schools – Attitudes Dance Studio up here in Lake Placid and I’m also an assistant teacher with the Aaron Moore Academy of Irish Dance. I’ve been with them for over 10 years and I’ve been teaching with them. They’re in West Palm and Broward so, I drive a lot.”