The Heartland Cultural Alliance held their monthly artist reception and exhibit on Saturday, April 2. As always these events are offered to the community with no cost to attend. You can come out to the reception to meet and talk to the artist while enjoying some light refreshments while browsing.
McAninch’s exhibit showcases her beautiful landscapes. Her unique style offers more information with less detail leaving room for viewer interpretation.
“I don’t name my works; they are categorized. I have works from “Disrupter” and “Head & Heart” here today. ‘Disrupter’ evokes a surge of energy and drags you into the picture. ‘Head & Heart’ are in the moment works that is what I’m feeling when it’s created. I don’t want to lead people. Let them interpret what they see themselves.”
McAninch is from Cleveland and has a degree in Fine Arts. She started out doing Surface Pattern Designs on tablecloths, dishes, wall paper and fabric. She moved to Pittsburgh, where she had a studio and held classes in working in palette knife art.
“I now live in Longboat Key (Sarasota) where I have a studio. I did several different artist residencies. One was in Truro, Massachusetts where I lived in an old farm house for a month. Then I did a residency in Dune Shake on Cape Cod on the seashore in Provincetown. The experiences were so inspirational with so much history to absorb and enjoy.”
Although she works in different mediums, she is primarily a landscape artist. She found the history of the old shacks amazing. “I was all alone; it was all very rustic.”
Roger and Sandy Douglas were enjoying the exhibit. “There’s a lot of talent here. Every time we come here we’re amazed as how great everyone is.”
“This is quite enjoyable and so much fun,” said Lorrayee Dubbs. “I thoroughly enjoy coming to the receptions and exhibits and seeing all the talent here.”
Representatives of the Avon Park Museum, Ash Lee and Nancy Fisk, attended the reception. Fisk is also the president of the Historical Society.
“There’s such an interesting blending of the colors. It’s just beautiful to look at. The color combinations make you think of different seasons,” said Fisk.
Nancy Dale and John Peeples were also browsing the exhibit. Dale is a Yoga instructor at the Cultural Alliance and is also a writer. Peeples is a Heritage Cowboy Rancher from Venus.
“The creativity displayed here is amazing. It’s an inspirational mix of such beauty and positive energy.”
McAninch says it’s very laid back and relaxing here in Florida. Times have changed so much for everyone due to the pandemic. While she has works on display in some galleries, she sells most of her art work online.
You can check out her online display at www.kimmcaninch.com.