SEBRING — Yohance Kefense McCoy loves Dee’s Place restaurant on Ridgewood Drive, so it’s the perfect place to talk about his life as a defense lawyer. McCoy, who uses his middle name in his law firm’s title, Kefense, P.A., talks about lawyering and the opportunities he would like to see for young people.
McCoy has been practicing law in Highlands County and the rest of the 10th Judicial Circuit since 2012, the year he opened his law office above Dee’s. McCoy is a native of Plantation, Florida, a community on the west side of U.S. 441 in Fort Lauderdale. His mother, father, and family members took a strong interest in the young man’s future.
“I have been involved with music most of my life,” McCoy says as he sips his coffee. “Saxophone and piano, since I was 11, 12 years old. I played in the jazz band in school and in the marching band at South Plantation High School.”
His father, Jack McCoy, and his Uncle, Samuel “Bubba” McCoy — both career U.S. Marines who also embraced their own education — urged him to go to law school.
“Playing music led to me getting a music scholarship to Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach in 1992,” he said. “I majored in criminal law there.” As Yohance closed in on his bachelor’s degree, his uncle gave him “The Defense Never Rests,” the autobiography of F. Lee Bailey, the famed defense attorney who defended heiress Patty Hearst, the alleged “Boston Strangler,” and of course, O.J. Simpson, for the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman in June 1994.
“Uncle Bubba got me that book, and he told me, ‘Your dad tells me you are interested in law, here’s wishing you success,” Yohance says, smiling at the memory. “He also told me, ‘I hope this book will inspire you.’ I read the book and it was very inspirational for me in understanding you never stop defending your client throughout the entire process. I go back through it and read it from time to time.”
A note: McCoy did get to hear Johnny Cochran speak at Bethune-Cookman after the trial. McCoy watched the trial with other students at Bethune-Cookman — as did the rest of the world.
It must also be noted that McCoy does not employ the theatrics and emotional appeals Bailey and Cochran used while defending Simpson. McCoy arrives prepared for court and communicates clearly with the judge, something a busy Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada probably appreciates.
“The defense never rests, that’s the approach you take, you approach it all out, you keep looking for ways to protect your client,” says McCoy, who is married with two children. “You make sure you give them the defense they’ve come to you to receive.”
McCoy says he gives his clients who may be facing many years in prison, the truth. “You’re managing a lot of expectations, you want to give your clients a true objective assessment of where they are and what the case presents for them,” he says. “You have to be realistic with your client, just laying it out to them, because no one else around them will.”
Like other defense lawyers, McCoy represents young people growing up with fewer opportunities than their parents.
He would like to see jobs training, technology classes, and other enrichment programs for the children in Sebring, Avon Park, and other parts of Highlands County.
“I think generally, all across America, we have a younger generation that has few opportunities to express themselves,” he says. “I believe in order to help any generation, you have to have community centers, the places they can go and feel safe when they gather.”
He is thankful he had his music.
“When I was coming up there was a place for me to go to learn about music, to help develop my love and interest in music,” he said. “That helped me get to college, I got a music scholarship.”
His clients and other kids he sees have talent, inquisitive minds, interest in social media and Internet technology, but they don’t see a path to reaching their goals.
“We definitely have to something for the youth, to help them out. I think if you give a child an opportunity to develop in the things they love, and an alternative to negativity, they will develop positivity.”