SEBRING — The Highlands County NAACP will host its 11th Annual Freedom Fund Gala on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 6:30 p.m. This event will be held in Island View Restaurant, 5223 Sun N Lake Blvd. in Sebring. Two award ceremonies will take place during the Freedom Fund Gala: the Gwen Sanders-Hill Award and the Frances Jean Summers Scholarships Award.
Each year the Gwen Sanders-Hill Award is given to a Highlands County resident in recognition of their outstanding service to the community. Named after Gwen Sanders-Hill, who during her lifetime devoted more than 34 years to teaching in the Highlands County school system. Sanders-Hill also served her community through three terms on the Avon Park City Council, as well as The School Board of Highlands County. Sanders-Hill was also a member of many civic organizations and earned many awards for her service to our community.
The 2021 Gwen Sanders-Hill Award recipient was Donald Gordon, a strong community advocate and community leader sponsoring multiple youth athletic leagues as well as being a second chance employer.
The recipient of the 2022 Gwen Sanders-Hill Award is Ada McGowan. She has spearheaded Martin Luther King Jr. events, Juneteenth celebrations, community picnics, backpack giveaways, community Easter egg hunts, community Thanksgiving feasts, registering her community to vote, bicycle giveaways, and most recently erecting a veterans memorial in the Washington Heights district.
The Frances Jean Summers Scholarship is awarded to Highlands County high school graduates who have submitted an essay and maintained a GPA of 3.0. The scholarship is named after Summers, a prominent community leader who saw the need within her community and created a scholarship fund for local high school graduates using her own resources. The Highlands County NAACP honors her memory by continuing to sponsor the scholarship. Scholarship awardees may use the funds to attend any college or trade school of their choice.
The Highlands County NAACP has historically awarded three local graduates with the Frances Jean Summers Scholarship. This year’s Frances Jean Summers Scholarship will be awarded to two local students. It is through the generosity of several NAACP community partners and the NAACP membership that these graduates will receive this year’s scholarship.
Last year’s Frances Jean Summers Scholarship award recipients were Aiana Redding of Avon Park High School, Dashawna Taylor of Avon Park High School, Cali Zimmerman of Sebring High School, Nigel Kitson of Sebring High School, and Kevin Watson of Lake Placid High School. The Highlands County NAACP is very proud of each of these young adults who are currently attending the college or trade school of their choice.
The scholarship recipients this year are Jakaiyah Smith of Avon Park High School and Alyson Smyth of Sebring High School. Unfortunately, this year there were no applicants from Lake Placid High School.
These graduates are exemplary as both students and members of their communities.
The Highlands County NAACP invites the community to attend the 11th Annual NAACP Freedom Fund Gala and Awards Ceremony. This event is a black-tie affair. Music will be provided by Just the Two of Us, performing many jazz and soul favorites.
The Highlands County NAACP Freedom Fund Gala is the main fundraiser for the Frances Jean Summers Scholarship. Tickets are available for $75 per person, or $550 for a table. To purchase tickets, make a tax-deductible donation, or request more information, contact Patricia Henderson by calling 863-382-6694, or by email at hcnaacp5087@gmail.com.