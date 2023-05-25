What’s A Jammin’ is a free entertainment feature that informs the public about local events happening in the Heartland area. News items, which must be submitted at least two weeks in advance, can be sent in writing to the Highlands Sun Editor Cindy Marshall, 321 N. Ridgewood Dr., Sebring FL, 33870 or email cindy.marshall@highlandsnewssun.com.

Rick Arnold - Friday, May 26, from 6-9 p.m., Sebring Moose Lodge #2259, 11675 U.S. 98 E., Sebring. Free admission. Dance music from the 1960s to 1980s. For details, call Robin Arnold at 615-382-2858.

Recommended for you