May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a time dedicated to fighting the stigma surrounding mental health issues.
Despite one in five United States adults experiencing mental illness each year, there is still a pervasive lack of understanding and resources for those suffering. Libraries can help bridge that gap by providing materials that support and inform the public. From nonfiction guidebooks that give tips on handling daily life to entertaining movies that give much-needed representation, the library has options for everyone.
Here are some of my personal favorite materials that are available through the Heartland Library Cooperative.
Favorite non-fiction resourcesAccording to Mental Health America (MHA), a third of all adults with mental illness report not getting the treatment they need. This can be from a mix of lack of access like not being able to afford therapy or medications to being uncomfortable reaching out for help. Books like “You Will Get Through This Night” by Daniel Howell and “The Anxiety & Phobia Workbook” by Edmund J. Bourne, Ph.D. offer free resources that can be utilized with personal discretion.
“You Will Get Through This Night” focuses on immediate crisis prevention for depression and suicidal thinking. Instead of reading the book in chronological order, you can skip around to what applies to you in your current situation. It covers distraction techniques like breathing and mindfulness exercises to calm racing negative thoughts. Additionally, it gives insight into building healthier behaviors like good sleep, hygiene, foods to avoid, and how to form supportive social relationships.
“The Anxiety & Phobia Workbook” is more involved but allows you to work through the root of your issues by exploring and challenging inner negative thinking. Activities like listing your biggest fears, playing out scenarios, and exploring the demands of daily life help strengthen coping skills. The book is also heavy on the latest research on neurobiology and explores different treatment options.
Favorite fiction bookHaving a mental illness can be alienating, sometimes the best form of support is knowing you are not alone. Thankfully, many current creators are using their voices to help normalize mental health experiences. “The Heart Principle” by Helen Hoang is a wonderful book exploring depression, anxiety, professional burnout, and the struggles of caregiving. After finding accidental success through a viral video, violinist Anna struggles with the pressure to top her previous work. She gets trapped in a repetitive cycle of perfecting the same song, leading to increased mental instability. At the same time, family tragedy strikes, and she is forced to confront hard truths. While handling heavy topics, the book is ultimately an encouraging story of self-discovery and resilience.
Favorite movieBesides the individuals directly struggling with mental illness, there are also millions of family members who are impacted. A great movie that highlights the stress and rewards of supporting a loved one through crises is “Silver Linings Playbook.” “Silver Linings Playbook” is a romantic comedy-drama that follows Pat, a bipolar man recovering from a rough patch in life. His wife has left him, he’s lost his job, gotten into legal trouble, and been hospitalized for months. Following his release from the hospital he has to move back in with his parents. Pat’s parents find it hard to deal with Pat at times, such as when he wakes them up at 4 a.m. ranting about a book’s ending. However, they also have the opportunity to connect with their son and build a stronger relationship. Despite mainly being a love story, the movie has many great scenes showing the importance of a supportive family when recovering.
