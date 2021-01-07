AVON PARK — The 5th annual “Very Merry Kissmas” event, hosted by KISS Radio Lakeland and the Battle of the Bands Inc., promised a day of fun and giving for the children of Avon Park, and delivered on that promise again. What started as a small radio promotion at the KISS 107.5 FM studios, and moving to Donaldson Park last year, has become an established community event.
Two pavilions of toys and bicycles were given away at the special day of “giving back to the community.”
Frankie Grover, owner of KISS Radio, was pleased with the turnout. “There were so many kids, and each one of them got toys,” he said.
The bicycle giveaway was done first, and then children lined up to receive toys. When all of the children had their first toy, they were then allowed back in line until every toy was given to a child.
KISS 107.5 FM began in Avon Park five years ago. Since then it has become an online radio station, but still has not forgotten where it came from.
“We were more than happy to help bring this event back to Avon Park,” said Anna Marie Feeney, president of the Battle of the Bands, Inc. and co-host of the event. “My executive board and volunteers joined in, and they had a blast giving out the toys.”
Nucor, a major sponsor, went above and beyond to help. They not only donated bicycles to the Kissmas festivities on Dec. 19th, but several days later, in partnership with KISS Radio Lakeland, aided in providing toys, bicycles and Christmas dinner to 37 families who were in need with 93 additional children, named “Kissmas, Part 2.”
“I would like to thank all of the sponsors, the City of Avon Park, the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce, the Highlands County Sherriff’s Office, Carolina Church of Christ, Pit Stop Drive Thru, Walmart, TMG Entertainment, The Booker Avenue Chamber of Commerce, DIK Records and Taurus Entertainment. Without their support, this couldn’t have happen,” Grover said.
When asked if he would be back next year, he said absolutely. “This is one of the highlights of my year,” Grover said.
KISS Radio Lakeland Florida can be heard on WGBCFM.COM, Simply Radio, Tune In Radio, and on the ALEXA devices.