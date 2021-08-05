The world of metal music mourns one of their own once again. Nathan Jonas Jordison, known as Joey, has died of undisclosed causes. He was 46 years old.
Jordison was best known as the drummer and co-founder of the hugely successful metal band Slipknot. He would go on later in his career to become guitarist for the horror punk band Murderdolls as well as others.
A statement released by Jordison’s family said, in part, “We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26, 2021. Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow.”
Korn guitarist James “Munky” Schaffer said of Jordison, “what an amazing drummer. The most energy I’ve seen any drummer have ever. I’m in shock. I can’t believe it. That guy is such a warrior. He would jump in and play with anybody. He just loved heavy music. He loved playing his instrument. It’s very sad. It’s very sad that he’s gone so young.”
The drummer/guitarist was born in Des Moines, Iowa on April 26, 1975. He lived there with his parents Steve and Jackie Jordison, along with two younger sisters until moving to Waukee.
He began playing drums at the age of 8 after receiving a drum set from his parents who nurtured his love of music. Jordison started his first band while still in elementary school. In 1995 he co-founded what would later become Slipknot with bassist Paul Grey, who passed away in 2010, and percussionist Shawn Crahan.
Slipknot would quickly become one of the most successful and brutal bands on the circuit. Many would consider their commercial success, in particular their presence on the radio airwaves, as an oddity. Most bands this heavy, not named Metallica, rarely achieve such high levels of success.
The band has sold over 30 million albums to date, including the now-classic sophomore release, 2001’s “Iowa.” They have been nominated for ten grammys. In 2006 they won the Grammy for Best Metal Performance for the song, “Before I Forget.”
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, metal seemed to be in a slump. Slipknot were credited with being one of only a handful of bands keeping it alive.
Jordison would perform on four Slipknot studio albums, “Slipknot’’ (1999), ‘’Iowa,” ” 2004’s “Vol.3 (The Subliminal Verses) and “All Hope Is Gone” (2006). He also produced Slipknot’s first live album, “9.0 Live.”
Their musical style was very aggressive and intense. Visually, the band were foreboding, even frightening in their presentation. Each member wearing an ominous mask and matching jumpsuits. Jordison himself often wore a white mask with black paint drippings and a crown of thorns while performing.
The live shows would become near-legendary. High energy, rousing, epic and exhausting for both band and audience. This nine-member powerhouse took no prisoners. No one left a Slipknot show unscathed.
In addition to his duties in Slipknot, Jordison performed occasionally with other well known metal acts such as Korn, Rob Zombie, Otep, Satyricon, Ministry and Metallica.
In the case of Metallica, drummer Lars Ulrich was rushed to the hospital hours before the band were to perform their headlining set in front of 70,000 fans at the Download Festival in 2004. Jordison quickly learned several Metallica songs and saved the day along with two other drummers.
In December 2013, Slipknot announced that Jordison had left the band, citing personal reasons for his departure. In response, Jordison released his own statement saying that he had been fired from the band. He went on to say that Slipknot “has been my life for the last 18 years, and I would never abandon it, or my fans.”
He revealed in June 2016 that he suffered from transverse myelitis, a neurological disease that cost him the ability to play the drums later in his career with Slipknot.
In addition to Slipknot, Jordison also played guitar in the band Murderdolls and drums in Scar the Martyr, Vimic and Sinsaenum.The iconic musician was also known for his session work, which includes performances on many albums for different artists. Jordison was playing for Sinsaenum at the time of his death.