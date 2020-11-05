Two titans of the rock ‘n roll world, Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Metallica, have announced live streaming concert events due to the impossibility of touring during the virus era.
Metallica
According to livemetallica.com, Metallica’s “Helping Hands Concert and Auction” will be streaming live, Saturday, Nov. 14. It will be the band’s first-ever worldwide pay-per-view event. This special acoustic show starts at 5 p.m. and will benefit the band’s foundation, All Within My Hands.
Founded in 2017, according to allwitinmyhands.org, the foundation is dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger and other critical local services.
Along with the concert event fans will also have the opportunity to bid on various Metallica related items. More details are to be announced soon.
If you can’t view the live event itself, your ticket will allow you to watch the show as many times as you like within a 48-hour period once you start the stream.
Tickets are available in a variety of bundle packages and can be purchased at nugs.tv or metallica.com.
Metallica has released 10 studio albums, four live albums, a cover album, five extended plays, 37 singles and 39 music videos. The band has won nine Grammy awards and its last six studio albums have consecutively debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. They rank as one of the most commercially successful bands of all time, having sold over 125 million albums worldwide as of 2018.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
What for many has become a Christmas tradition, will continue this year but with a similar twist.
For the first time in their career, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, will be performing in your living room via a live streaming concert. The show will take place Friday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. The actual performance will be in Nashville. Due to virus related concerns, the show will take place without an audience.
The band will be returning to the beloved album that started it all with their performance of “Christmas Eve & Other Stories” along with fan-favorites such as “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “O’ Come All Ye Faithful,” “Promises To Keep,” “This Christmas Day,” and “Old City Bar.”
Tickets for the show can be purchased, also in various bundle packages, at tsolivestream.com. Like the Metallica show, you will be able to view the TSO show as many times as you like until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.
There will be another TSO first on this night. In the past, the group has consisted of an East and West touring band playing more than 100 shows in a season, often performing two shows a day.
For this performance both East and West bands will perform together for the first time since being created in 2000.
Although the band would prefer to be out on the road playing in front of live audiences, there is something of a Christmas gift herein for TSO.
“This is the first year I will be under my own roof for the holidays in 21 years,” said guitarist Al Pitrelli. “All five of my children will be home. That’s something that just never happens. Santa Claus is going to come down my chimney and I’m going to be there for it.”
“There’s been a lot of negativity in 2020,” Pitrelli continued. “I didn’t want to leave this year without doing something special. I promise this is going to be completely different. No one will have a bad seat.”
TSO’s began touring in 1999. Since then the band has put on over 2,000 shows that have been attended by approximately 17 million fans.