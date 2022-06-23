ORLANDO — John Carpenter’s classic 1978 slasher film Halloween returns to stalk Halloween Horror Nights in terrifying haunted houses where guests come face-to-face with the merciless Michael Myers, beginning September 2 at Universal Orlando Resort.
Halloween is one of the most popular horror films of all time and to many fans, spawned the most-feared antagonist in horror movie history — Michael Myers. As the franchise’s latest trilogy concludes with Universal Pictures’ release of Halloween Ends on Oct. 14, guests will venture back to where it all began in “Halloween” — eerily authentic haunted houses that depict the most chilling moments from the critically-acclaimed original film.
On both coasts, this year’s harrowing experiences will transport guests to the infamous town of Haddonfield, Ill. on Halloween night, when Michael Myers first donned his notorious mask to embark on his brutal rampage. As guests make their way through his dilapidated home and iconic scenes from the movie, they’ll narrowly dodge attacks from the knife-wielding Myers as he stalks their every move. Myers is the embodiment of pure evil who unleashes terror at every turn, and guests will quickly realize that he will stop at nothing and no one to take his bloody revenge.
Myers will join Universal Pictures’ most notorious horror icons, The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy, who come together for the first time ever in the all-new “Universal Monsters: Legends Collide” haunted houses as part of Halloween Horror Nights – where these infamous classic monsters invite guests to join them in an epic battle beginning this September.
Halloween Horror Nights continues to expand on the thrilling legacy from Universal Pictures – the movie studio that birthed the classic horror monsters on screen – with this original haunted house debuting at Universal Studios’ theme parks from coast-to-coast. Inspired by the event’s previous Universal Monsters attractions, this year’s unique experience resurrects the monstrous triple threat of The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy for one harrowing haunted house.
This bi-coastal experience will transport guests to the 19th century with the trio of monsters seeking one thing: The Amulet of Ra. The Wolf Man believes this ancient relic contains the power to finally lift his dreaded curse, while Dracula and The Mummy have nefarious plans to use it to bring humankind to its knees. With the full moon on the rise and a race against time, guests find themselves entangled in a bloodthirsty battle between the terrifying titans – and only one will survive.
Select tickets and vacation packages are now on sale for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort which begins Friday, Sept. 2 and will run select nights through Monday, Oct. 31. Additional details and haunted houses will be revealed soon. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.