Jagger Florida Home Sale

Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs onstage at the Groupama stadium, outside Lyon, central France, during a concert as part of their "Sixty" European tour, on July 19, 2022. Jagger and his dancer girlfriend Melanie Hamrick have put their Florida home up for sale. A listing on realtor.com on Friday, June 16, says the lakefront home with four bedrooms and 5.5 baths is listed at $3.499 million.  

 LAURENT CIPRIANI/AP PHOTO, FILE

BRADENTON (AP) — Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and his dancer girlfriend Melanie Hamrick have put their Florida home up for sale.

A listing on Realtor.com says the lakefront home with four bedrooms and 5.5 baths is listed at $3.499 million — and it looks like the Jagger connection is a key selling point.

