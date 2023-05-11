FORT LAUDERDALE – The Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) is offering active military personnel and their families free admission all summer long through the Blue Star Museums program.
This is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and more than 2,000 museums across the United States. From Armed Forces Day on May 20, through Labor Day, Sept. 4, active-duty military, including National Guard and Reserve, and up to five family members can enjoy a fun family day at MODS free of charge.
“MODS is honored to connect military families to inspiring science through the Blue Star Museums program,” explained Joseph P. Cox, MODS president and CEO. “We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to provide engaging and educational programming and experiences for families of active-duty military members. We are thankful and honored to extend programs, such as Blue Star Museums, to express our gratitude to those who serve this country as active-duty military personnel and family members who miss their loved one during their service.”
The Blue Star Museums free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military — Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, and Space Force, members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), DD Form 1173-1 ID card or the Next Generation Uniformed Services (Real) ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum. The active-duty service member does not need to be present. Families must show appropriate military identification.
“We thank the 2023 Blue Star Museums who invite military personnel and their families to experience the many wonders they have to offer, whether it’s a glimpse into the past, an encounter with awe-inspiring art, or a moment of discovery,” said Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD, chair of the National Endowment for the Arts. “The Museum of Discovery and Science is helping to enrich the lives of military families and build meaningful connections between our nation’s military and their local community.”
For a complete list of participating museums across the United States and locally, visit arts.gov/bluestarmuseums. Blue Star Museum guests can upgrade to watch an IMAX documentary film on the GIANT screen for $5 per person upon arrival at the Museum’s box office.