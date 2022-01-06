SEBRING — To commemorate the contributions of African-Americans to the defense of the United States, the Military Sea Services Museum is producing a special exhibit for Black History Month in February 2022 entitled, “African American Naval History — Contributions since 1775 in the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.”
The exhibit will feature the stories of Doris Miller and Jesse L. Brown. Miller, from Waco, Texas grew up on his family’s farm and played high school football. He enlisted in the Navy in 1939 and rose to the rank of Cook Third Class.
Stationed aboard battleship USS West Virginia during the attack, Miller attended several wounded sailors including the ship’s Captain Mervyn Bennion. After Bennion died, Miller manned a machine gun and is credited with shooting down at least one attacking plane and possibly three others.
Miller was serving aboard USS Liscome Bay, an escort aircraft carrier, Nov. 24, 1943 when the ship was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine. The aviation bomb magaine detonated blasting the ship to pieces and killing 644 of the crew, Miller being one of them.
Jesse Leroy Brown was born in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, into a sharecropper family. He was a school athlete, excelled at math and dreamed of being a pilot from the time he was a young boy. When he left Mississippi to attend Ohio State University in 1944, his high school principal wrote to him, “As the first of our graduates to enter a predominantly white university, you are our hero.”
In March 1947 Brown entered a Navy Flight Training program at Glenview, Illinois and received his Gold Wings as a Naval Aviator on Oct. 21, 1948 at Pensacola.
In December 1950, while flying from USS Leyte, a fleet aircraft carrier, on a mission to the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea, Brown’s F4U Corsair was hit by flak and he crash landed in a snow covered valley. His squadron leader, Thomas Hudner, could see Brown was trapped in the wreckage.
Hudner crash-landed nearby and attempted to extract Brown from the plane to no avail. Hudner was rescued by helicopter. Brown received the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal and Purple Heart for his Korean War service.
The museum is open Wednesday thru Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. each week. The Special Exhibit will open on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at noon and run through Friday, Feb. 25.
Please contact curator Fred Carino if you have artifacts or other materials you’d care to contribute for this exhibit. Phone: 863-385-0992 Email: navmargred@gmail.com. The Military Sea Services Museum, “Where history comes alive!”