SEBRING — The Tony Award-nominated musical ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ is coming to the stage at Highlands Lakeside Theatre from March 25– April 10. The night of Dec. 4, 1956 comes alive in Highlands County!
An extraordinary twist of fate in ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ brings together four of the world’s finest to create one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis and Carl Perkins light up the stage with a performance you have never experienced before.
Sam Phillips, owner of Sun Records in Memphis Tennessee, got this impromptu group together before the artists knew they would eventually take the world by storm and become stars.
In addition to the great music you’ll hear about broken promises, untold secrets, sad betrayals and stories that are both poignant and funny.
Some of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll, gospel and country hits such as ‘Sixteen Tons’, ‘Blue Suede Shoes’, ‘Fever’, and ‘Whole Lotta Shakin’ Going On’ will have you back in the 1950’s. Some of HLT’s finest vocalists will be performing these hits live on stage.
The talented cast, directed by Laura Byron Wade, includes Rodger Smith (as Sam Phillips), Anthony Toler (as Elvis), Aslan Smith (as Carl Perkins), Chris Hayes (as Johnny Cash), Jordan Thomfohrde (as Jerry Lee Lewis) and Angie Saunders (as Dyanne), Amanda Mercer (as Dora Lee Miller) and Gary Johnson (as Charley Lee).
HLT is also exited that the vocalists with have a live band! Musicians include Matt Coltharp (guitar), Buddy Serviss (drums), Christi Hagan (keyboard), Tony Jones (bass) and Dawn Smith (back-up singer).
“I really like Carl Perkin’s music,” said Aslan Smith who plays Perkins. “It’s really cool. This is from before he was popular. He was a big rock star. I like to look at him and learn about the character. I love the music from the 1950’s-1970’s, real rock ‘n’ roll. This is my type of music – it just fits.”
Rodger Smith, Aslan’s father, plays Sam Phillips. “Sam Phillips was the owner of Sun Records. He found all four of these guys before they were stars. He found Roy Orbison too. Many people consider him the father of rock ‘n’ roll.”
In addition to Rodger and Aslan Smith, Dawn Smith (wife and mother) is a backup singer onstage – a true family affair at HLT.
The show runs from March 25th – April 10th. Show times are Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday Matinees are at 2:30 p.m. You can call the box office at 863-382-2525 or go online to their website for tickets at https://highlandslakesidetheatre.org/.