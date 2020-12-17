SEBRING — For the sixth year in a row, the South Central Florida Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) donated Christmas toys to the Highlands County Salvation Army in a joint effort to make Christmas a little brighter for local children. The chapter’s members support this program every year.
Chapter Vice President Glenn West and his wife Pam are the chapter’s Christmas toy program coordinators, and were the biggest individual donors of toys. Pam works at RE/MAX Realty Plus, and coordinated an area-wide toy drive with them. Chapter newsletter editor Bob Brooks coordinated with his Avon Park Service Club for even more toys. The local chapters of MOAA and the Salvation Army greatly appreciate the kindness and generosity of those who donated several sleighs full of toys for the program. A special thanks to all who donated bicycles this year — 22 in all. To top it off, over 60 “Angel Tree” gift sets were included as part of the donation.
MOAA is an independent, nonprofit organization of retired, active and former military officers, including the National Guard and Reserve, with some 355,000 members worldwide. “It operates exclusively to the benefit of our nation, uniformed service personnel, their families and survivors. It is the nation’s largest veterans group of military officers and their families,” the group said.
There are some 400 chapters at the local level, representing the eight uniformed services, Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Space Force, Coast Guard, Public Health Service and the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration. Membership is open to any person who holds or has ever held a warrant or commission in any of the seven uniformed services. Surviving spouses of deceased members also qualify for membership.
For information on the South Central Florida chapter, call chapter president, COL Mike Borders, U.S. Army, retired, at 863-402-8292.