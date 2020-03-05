LAKE PLACID — Honky Tonk roots and rodeo are the musical fuel behind the decades-long career of Moe Bandy.
The country music legend began as a bull rider in Texas but built his name with 50 years of hits and live performances, becoming one of America’s all-time leading classic country music artists and performers … and he’s still going.
The original “Rodeo Romeo” takes the stage at the Genesis Center in Lake Placid on Friday, March 13.
Bandy’s life is heard in every song
With hits like “Bandy The Rodeo Clown”, “Hank Williams, You Wrote My Life”, “Till I’m Too Old To Die Young”, “Americana”, It’s A Cheatin’ Situation”, “Just Good Ol’ Boys” and “Rodeo Romeo” — among many more — Bandy brings the Honky Tonk to fans with every show.
“There are a lot of great cowboys and cowgirls in that part of (Florida),” Bandy said. “A lot of times, the people understand my rodeo songs better; it will be fun.”
Although he’s been playing live for close to 50 years, Bandy said that he’s been playing music all his life.
“I’ve been in the music part all my life … since I was a little kid,” Bandy said. “My mother played piano (and) my dad played guitar and sang. Later on, I rode bulls and bareback broncos for a while. I got all beat up banged up and I made a decision real quick that I better do the music part.”
His songs never strayed far from the traditional Honky Tonk fare — loving, cheating, drinking and patriotic songs formed the core of his music.
Bandy brings Honky Tonk to the world
Bandy continues to perform to packed houses all over the world.
“We kind of got older with our fans,” Bandy said, “but they have brought their kids and their grandkids and we’ve seen a lot of younger people coming out to our shows now along with the older people and its just great. There’s nothing better than looking and seeing a young person down there singing every word to your song.”
Some of his noteworthy accomplishments include: 10 No. 1 Hits, 40 Top Ten Hits, 66 Chart Hits, five Gold Albums, Academy of Country Music Song of The Year, ACM Most Promising Male Vocalist of the Year, American Video of the year, ACM and Country Music Association Duet of the Year.
Even with the success, the hits, and the accolades, Bandy is showing no signs of slowing down. Whether writing, recording new songs or traveling the world performing, he keeps one of the busiest schedules in show business.
“I’ve been in the music business for so many years,” Bandy said. “My life is devoted to the music but I have other things I do of course — family, travel — I stay busy.”
On Friday, March 13, Bandy brings his multiple chart-toppers and hits to the Genesis Center, 218 E. Belleview St. in Lake Placid. The show begins at 7 p.m.
“I’m looking forward to being in that part of the country and seeing folks again,” Bandy said. “It’s great (to be playing and touring). There are really good people there and I can’t wait.”
For ticket information, visit www.SunEvents.com or call 863-494-9362 weekdays between the hours of 9 am — 4 pm.