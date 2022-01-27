AVON PARK — The Museum of Florida Arts and Culture (MoFAC), located on the campus of South Florida State College (SFSC), hosted a reception for artist Elizabeth Coachman. Coachman is a retired physician who resides in Brooksville.
Her exhibit is titled “Mindscapes” and means “landscapes of my mind.” Her works convey a concrete memory from her travels or an imaginary one, as seen with some of the creatures in her etchings and paintings. The exhibit is available for viewing during MoFAC hours of operation through March 25.
Coachman has an interesting website called “Long in Coming” at https://www.elizabethcoachman.com/.
“For years I’ve considered establishing a website to both showcase and sell my work. Traveling, painting, printing, research and writing provided opportunities for me. Fortunately art is timeless!”
Her exhibit at MoFAC consists of a total of 84 works with 46 intaglio prints (which includes etchings, engravings and mezzotints), 29 oil works and nine in graphite. The museum is located on the campus of SFSC at 600 W. College Drive in Avon Park.
An “etching” is a work where the artist covers the smooth blank plate with a waxy substance and draws lines into it revealing a bare vulnerable surface. After etching the artist inks, wipes and prints it. The image is revealed as a reverse of the plate image.
In a “mezzotint” the artist roughens a plate surface through erosion with an abrasive substance but without acid. The surface produces a solid color image on paper.
“Intaglio” means “incised carving” and is a group of related processes for image creating using a plate of copper, zinc or other hard substrate. Intaglio includes etching, engraving and mezzotints.
“I want people to enjoy my works and make them laugh and smile,” said Coachman. “Each picture has a label and gives an explanation. It may be poetry or a short story. Part of my imagery is in the name of the art work.”
Some of those names are “Peanut Butter and Jellyfish,” “Spaghetti and Eight Balls,” “Starfish and Chips,” “Salad Bar” and “There’s a Hare in my Soup,” just to name a few.
“Her works are mesmerizing and comforting,” said Patty Lanier. “I want to walk into the picture. We have been to some of the place she painted and enjoy her unique interpretations.”
“We’ve known Elizabeth for many years, “said Bob Hart. “Her art brings out the play-on-words, so we’re kindred spirits. We have some of her works at home.”
One of Coachman’s favorite works is “Strength.” “It’s a portrait of my friend Leah, who is very spiritual. She chose her clothing for the painting which is monochromatic – just three colors are used.”
“Another one I really like is ‘Wind River, Early Morning.’ “We were waiting for the total eclipse which we were camping there in 2017.”
Coachman’s husband, Mike, was manning the table with her “Frolicking Floridian Fauna” note cards and her book.
Coachman wrote a book about Mary Jane Stafford, MD titled “Indomitable Mite.” Stafford and her brother Anson moved to Tarpon Springs to open a clinic in the 1880s. She was a battlefield nurse and personal friend of General Ulysses S. Grant.
One of her whimsical works is titled “What They’re Really Doing Down There.”
“When we lived in Tarpon Springs, we frequently saw manatees. I always wondered what they did. One night I dreamed what they were doing. They play poker, drink cola and cheat at cards!”
Marianne and Bob Fitzgerald were browsing the exhibit. “Elizabeth is a cousin. She’s very talented and has a great sense of humor in her descriptions.”
Young artist and actress, Lyric Moore, attended with her mom, Rachel Moore.
“I like mycology (mushrooms) and am interested in biology and botany. I enjoy doing watercolors of plants and mushrooms.” She is involved with “Art for Mental Health” and does online videos.
Coachman is light-hearted and whimsical as well as detailed and breathtaking in her myriad of works. Her exhibit will be at MoFAC at SFSC through March 25.