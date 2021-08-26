Southern rockers Molly Hatchet hail from a truly royal bloodline. The Hatchet boys rose to arena-rocking stardom from humble, dirty south, hard livin’, hard playin’ beginnings.
To give some background and context, they formed in 1971 coming out of the Southern rock mecca, Jacksonville, Florida. The same town that previously gave us the flag bearers of the genre, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and before them, the godfathers of dirty south rockin’ — the originators — The Allman Brothers Band.
While this article is not about southern rock in general, it seems germane to point out the geographical heritage these three giants of the sound shared. While you could call the band “third wave” Southern rock, Molly Hatchet brought something of their own to the game.
After many years of paying their dues in dumps and dives, the band was signed to Epic Records and released the triumphant self-titled debut, “Molly Hatchet” on Sept. 1, 1978.
The album would go to platinum status as would the next two. As good as the record is, not surprisingly, there were two camps. One thought the debut was unoriginal, repurposed Skynyrd wannabe music. The other camp loved it.
The thing with this record is it actually has little to do with Skynyrd’s sound or style if you think about it. Hatchet always did acknowledge their kinship to their Southern brethren, but there were always differences in delivery.
Were you to close your eyes and remove the vocal tracks, all three mentioned Jacksonville bands are clearly identifiable. The Allman Brothers were the most experimental of the bunch. They were rooted in a more psychedelic, improvisational style with some heavy blues hanging like a low fog.
Lynyrd Skynyrd were a much tighter, good time boogie band, which is not to say they couldn’t get dark when they wanted to. As famously said back in the day on American Bandstand, they “had a good beat, easy to dance to.”
What Molly Hatchet brought to the table was a heavier rock style with a harder edge to the lead guitar solos. At times, such as on album closer “Trust Your Old Friend,” skirting the Skynyrd sound, but not Skynyrd, rather Hatchet. And undoubtedly Southern fried.
The record opens in blazing style with the late, great vocalist Danny Joe Brown shouting out the Hatchet calling card, “Helllllll Yeah!” as the band rips into one of the great album openers, “Bounty Hunter,”
One of the fine traditions of this genre is paying homage to southern life and the places you’ve grown up and loved. “Gator Country” is Hatchet doing that. Here the bloodline can be felt in the chugging, road trip rhythm. It brings back memories of the same in The Allman’s “Ramblin’ Man” and Skynyrd’s “I Know A Little.”
“Big Apple” and “The Price You Pay” are slightly lighter fare. The former being an homage to Southern pride. The latter, an ode to waiting on the hangman’s noose. While neither are the best tracks here, the bass lines are catchy and very similar.
“The Creeper” comes in with a dark, bluesy vibe. Slithering through the grass like some foreboding snake. It speaks of the grim reaper as he comes to collect his wages for the sins of man. Very tasty slide guitar work makes this one of the better tracks on the record.
“I’ll Be Running” would be a pretty much straight forward mean-hearted woman song were it not for the middle section. Here the three-guitar attack trade off leads while dueling with a blues harp. It makes for good ol’ Southern rock listening. Great beer drinking, sitting in the shade stuff.
Most records have a low point. “Cheatin’ Woman” would be that point. In the same vein as “I’ll Be Running,” This one doesn’t have much to offer. No spark, no great guitar leads. I’m thinking filler.
Saving the best for last, it is a rare thing when a band does a cover that is better than the original. This is always an opinion that is arguable and that is fair, but Molly Hatchet really pulled one off here.
The Allman Brothers classic “Dreams” is brilliantly reworked into an almost unrecognizable beauty with “Dreams I’ll Never See.” Of course the original is a beauty all its own, which makes the Molly Hatchet cover all the more of an accomplishment.
The original is drenched in melancholy, Greg Allman’s smoky organ and a gentle kind of jazz swing. Also, the understated daydream guitar of brother Duane all make this a classic.
Molly Hatchet took an already great song and made it their own. Very tough to do. The pace was upped just a bit into mid-tempo range with that sweet, sweet trot of the rhythm section. The band wisely brought in their own organ to maintain a thread to the original.
This version is all about groove. Everything in this moves together in an undeniably blissful, attention grabbing flow. Foot-tapping and head bobbing are mandatory and uncontrollable. The original is a gem, the cover does it no shame.
This, the debut from Molly Hatchet, too, is a gem. Neither does it shame that which has come before it.
As all original members have passed away, we salute you posthumously. Brown (vocals), Bruce Crump (drums), Dave Hlubek (guitar), Steve Holland (guitar), Duane Roland (guitar) and Banner Thomas (bass).