SEBRING — More than a month after her son was killed in a car crash in Ohio, Vivian Stull of Sebring still finds it hard to talk about him without breaking into tears.
“I went up to Ohio in July to give him a birthday party,” Stull says. “It was the last time I saw him. He was killed in a car accident on Nov. 2.”
According to the Canton Police Department, her son, Joey Hester, 50, was driving a 2008 Saturn east on U.S. 62 when a second driver, who police say was texting on his cell phone, ran into Hester’s vehicle at high speed.
“When he hit Joey’s car, his car flipped three times, the seat belt broke, and he went through the windshield and landed three feet in front of his car,” his mother said, wiping her tears. “He has kids, grandkids,” she says as she lays out photographs of him laughing in a kitchen, at a picnic table with gifts, and another one of him holding a grandson close to his chest.
Vivian flew up to Ohio for the funeral of her son, who was a drywall mechanic and construction finisher. She saw her children, great-grandchildren, all gathered to bury him.
Before Joey died, Vivian had seven children.
“He had four sisters and there were three brothers,” she said. There are now only two brothers; they were all close.”
Vivian wants to do something with her grief.
“I want to get people to stop talking and texting on the phone as they are driving,” she said. “There was an eyewitness – the young man was talking on his cell phone. When he hit my son, he wasn’t paying attention.”
Joey’s surviving daughter, Kayley Hester, told the Highlands News-Sun that police told her the other driver was either texting or talking on his cell phone at the time of the crash.
“I want to tell everyone to please stop texting or talking on the phone while behind the wheel. I want to see if I can be a spokesperson for this because an innocent man got killed because of a cell phone. I would like to use my voice to see if there’s anything we can do.”
She sees drivers using their cellphones all the time in Highlands County.
“I let a friend drive me to appointments and the store, and I will look over and I’ll say, ‘Look at that woman talking on the phone while she’s driving.’ I see it up and down U.S. 27.”
There were 48,488 distracted driving crashes in the state in 2020, leading to serious injuries to 2,747 people and 299 deaths, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
In fact, checking a text message at 55 mph is the same as driving the length of a football field with your eyes closed. Here’s another one: Driving while texting is six times more dangerous than intoxicated driving.
In 2019, the Florida Ban on Texting While Driving Law was signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis. Law enforcement officers can pull over a driver who is texting as a primary offense. In Highlands County, the first offense is considered a non-moving violation that carries a $116 fine with no points. The second offense within five years is considered a moving violation; the fine is $166. Court fees could accrue if the citation is contested and the judge upholds the citation.
The country has dozens of anti-texting and distracted driving organizations, including End Distracted Driving (enddd.org); AT&T’s “It Can Wait — No Text is Worth a Life”; TxtResponsibly.org; StreetSafe, and StopDistractions.org.
And now, Vivian Stull has her message:
“What I’m trying to get across to people, not just in Florida or in Ohio, but all these states, I want it to stop, because other people are getting killed. It’s not fair to an innocent man. He lost his life, he lost his children, he lost his family.”