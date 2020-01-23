Residents and visitors throughout the greater Heartland are cordially invited to join volunteer trail guides Brian and Susan Woodworth on a hike at Lake June-in-Winter Scrub State Park on January 27 at 9 a.m. Lake June has considerable Florida scrub acreage which shelters a number of rare, endemic plant and animal species narrowly adapted to this ancient ecosystem commonly referred to as “Florida’s desert.”
Scrub, which provides habitat for the endangered Florida scrub-jay, is characterized by thickets of dwarf oaks, prickly pear cactus, scattered pines and white sandy soils known as “sugar sand.” Visitors will take a leisurely walk along the Tomoka Run Trail which also passes through scrubby flatwoods and the edge of a bay head. They may walk down a sugar sand trail or along the entrance road to observe Florida scrub-jays.
Eagles, ospreys and woodpeckers may be sighted. Florida water birds may be observed feeding in the shallows along the lakeshore.
Water, a hat, sunglasses, hiking boots and protective clothing are essential as there is very little shade in scrub areas and walking in sugar sand can be difficult. Binoculars and walking sticks are useful. Lake June is located at the far south end of Daffodil Road in Lake Placid. Visitors will drive to the end of Daffodil Road and meet at the main entrance at 9 a.m. The walk will take an hour to 90 minutes. The park entrance fee is $2 per vehicle and exact change is required for payment in an Iron Ranger deposit box.
Four Monday Morning Nature Walks are scheduled at Highlands Hammock State Park during the month of February and include the following Loop Road trails and corresponding dates: Cypress Swamp Trail (February 3), Wild Orange Trail (February 10), Fern Garden Trail (February 17) and the Young Hammock Trail (February 24). Visitors may expect to observe migratory songbirds, woodpeckers and red-shouldered hawks.
Otters, alligators and other reptiles are sometimes spotted in addition to birds. The walks are rated easy to moderate in difficulty. Visitors are instructed to meet at the parking areas of the Loop Road trailheads at 9:00 a.m. for all Monday walks. For the Wild Orange hike, visitors will meet in the picnic area. The Wild Orange Trail is located behind the Hammock Inn concession. Walks take one hour to 90 minutes and registration is not required.
Additionally, there are two Saturday Kids Discovery Nature Walks scheduled at Ancient Hammock Trail (February 8) and Young Hammock Trail (February 22). The Saturday Kids hikes, which are held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., introduce children to the park and incorporate scavenger hunts and other activities created for youngsters aged 5 to 13 years. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration for the Saturday Kids field trips is requested. Sign up by calling the Ranger Station at 863-386-6094. Visitors will meet at the Loop Road trailheads at 10 a.m.
The Hammock Inn concession recently launched a new VIP Tour using a four-passenger Kubota utility vehicle for private tours on Saturday or Sunday mornings. Visitors may book a tour as early as 8 a.m., and the times are flexible to accommodate visitor interest.
Areas of historical and cultural significance are included as well as areas which are restricted to public access.
According to Park Services Specialist Carla Sherwin, “John Conway, one of the primary guides conducting these tours, spent a great deal of time this past summer exploring and photographing more remote areas within the park. This tour provides an excellent opportunity to cover a lot more territory in the park and will also be of special interest to those visitors who are serious about photography.”
Tour operation is dependent on driver availability and registration is requested at least two days in advance. The cost of the tour is $25 per person regardless of age. VIP Tours are booked through the Hammock Inn concession. For reservations and more information, call the Hammock Inn at 863-402-0061.
Sherwin continued, “Another weekend activity that will strongly enhance visitor experience is the Nature Exhibit.”
The exhibit is housed in a large white trailer just inside the main campground entrance in proximity to the Ranger Station. “People will be amazed when they enter and discover the fabulous array of natural artifacts ranging from skulls, bones, skeletons and skins to mounted moths, photos and nature films,” she added.
The Nature Exhibit, which is operated by Brian and Susan Woodworth and other interpretive volunteers, is generally open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Highlands Hammock State Park is located at 5931 Hammock Road in Sebring. Park entry fees of $6 per vehicle (up to 8 persons), $4 per single occupant vehicle, and $2 for bicyclists and visitors walking on foot apply.